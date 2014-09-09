DETROIT, Sept 9 Detroit reached a deal with
three Michigan counties that creates a regional water and sewer
authority, but maintains the city's control of the local system,
officials announced on Tuesday.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the deal with the heads of
Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties has the support of Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder and the city's state-appointed emergency
manager Kevyn Orr.
Under the deal, Detroit would tap $50 mln a year in lease
payments from the counties to back up to $800 mln bonds to
rebuild the water and sewer system, Duggan said.
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said the deal
allows the counties to avoid having an alternative plan proposed
by the city from being imposed on them by a federal court judge
overseeing Detroit's historic bankruptcy case.
