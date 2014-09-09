(Adds possible impact on Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy,
By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT, Sept 9 Detroit reached a deal with
three Michigan counties over regional water and sewer services
that could drop the counties as objectors to the city's plan to
adjust its debt and exit bankruptcy, officials announced on
Tuesday.
The deal between Detroit and Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
counties creates a regional water and sewer authority, but
allows the city to maintain control of its local system, Mayor
Mike Duggan said at a news conference. It has the support of
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and the city's state-appointed
emergency manager Kevyn Orr, he added.
The future of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department has
been a big hole in the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt
and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
The water system covers 1,079 square miles and serves about
40 percent of Michigan's residents, while the sewer system
covers 946 square miles.
The three counties objected to the city's proposal in
federal bankruptcy court to drain $428 million over nine years
from the water and sewerage department for "catch up" pension
payments owed by the department to the city's general retirement
system.
They claimed that taking the money from the already
financially shaky department would further erode funding to
improve the aging water and sewer system.
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said the deal
allows the counties to avoid having the city's proposal being
imposed on them by the federal court judge overseeing Detroit's
historic bankruptcy case.
Under the new deal, Detroit would tap $50 million a year in
lease payments from the counties to back up to $800 million of
bonds to rebuild the water and sewer system, Duggan said.
"We are going to go through the city and rebuild our water
system the way it should have been rebuilt years ago," Duggan
said.
He added that the city and county governments have until
Oct. 10 to ratify the deal, which would take effect with the
approval of the city and at least one of the three counties.
