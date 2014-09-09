(Adds possible impact on Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy, adds comments from Detroit, county officials)

By Lisa Lambert

DETROIT, Sept 9 Detroit reached a deal with three Michigan counties over regional water and sewer services that could drop the counties as objectors to the city's plan to adjust its debt and exit bankruptcy, officials announced on Tuesday.

The deal between Detroit and Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties creates a regional water and sewer authority, but allows the city to maintain control of its local system, Mayor Mike Duggan said at a news conference. It has the support of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and the city's state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, he added.

The future of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department has been a big hole in the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.

The water system covers 1,079 square miles and serves about 40 percent of Michigan's residents, while the sewer system covers 946 square miles.

The three counties objected to the city's proposal in federal bankruptcy court to drain $428 million over nine years from the water and sewerage department for "catch up" pension payments owed by the department to the city's general retirement system.

They claimed that taking the money from the already financially shaky department would further erode funding to improve the aging water and sewer system.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said the deal allows the counties to avoid having the city's proposal being imposed on them by the federal court judge overseeing Detroit's historic bankruptcy case.

Under the new deal, Detroit would tap $50 million a year in lease payments from the counties to back up to $800 million of bonds to rebuild the water and sewer system, Duggan said.

"We are going to go through the city and rebuild our water system the way it should have been rebuilt years ago," Duggan said.

He added that the city and county governments have until Oct. 10 to ratify the deal, which would take effect with the approval of the city and at least one of the three counties. (Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)