By Lisa Lambert
DETROIT, Sept 9 Detroit reached a deal with
three Michigan counties over regional water and sewer services
that could eliminate one roadblock to federal court approval of
the city's plan to adjust its debt and exit bankruptcy,
officials announced on Tuesday.
The deal with Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties creates a
regional water and sewer authority, but allows Detroit to
maintain control of its local system, Mayor Mike Duggan said at
a news conference. It has the support of Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder and the city's state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn
Orr, he added.
"There has been 40 years of conflict between the city and
the suburbs over the Detroit water and sewer system, and what
you have today is a pretty remarkable accomplishment," Duggan
said.
The future of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department has
been a big hole in the city's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt
and exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is presiding over
the second week of a trial on the plan expected to last until
mid-October, had pushed the city and counties into mediation,
hoping for a resolution that would include a regional authority.
When no agreement was reached, Detroit proposed draining
$428 million over nine years from the water and sewerage
department to cover "catch up" pension payments owed by the
department to the city's general retirement system and other
fees - a move opposed by the counties.
Tuesday's deal would create the Great Lakes Water Authority,
giving the three counties greater control over water and sewer
services for their residents.
The water system covers 1,079 square miles and serves about
40 percent of Michigan's residents, while the sewer system
covers 946 square miles.
The new authority would make a one-time lump-sum pension
payment, funded possibly through a bond sale, in a
yet-to-be-determined amount that would represent the net present
value of the $386 million owed, said Bob Daddow, Oakland
County's deputy chief executive.
It was unclear how the deal and the prospect of new bond
issuance would affect the city's $5.2 billion of outstanding
water and sewer bonds, including nearly $1.8 billion of
refunding and new revenue bonds sold in August.
Spokesmen for Orr and Duggan did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. Heather Lennox, a Jones Day attorney
representing Detroit, told Rhodes in court that owners of the
outstanding bonds and companies that insured those bonds would
have to consent to the water authority deal.
Attorneys for Wayne and Oakland counties told Rhodes they
were withdrawing objections to Detroit's debt adjustment plan,
but a dispute over who signed the memorandum prohibited Macomb
County from following suit.
Duggan said that the city and county governing bodies have
until Oct. 10 to ratify the deal. Then, the new authority would
have to be "up and running" in 200 days.
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said the trial
had become a "Sword of Damocles" hanging over the heads of
parties in mediation. If Rhodes deems the plan is fair and
feasible, he can impose its terms on objecting creditors in what
is known as a "cram down."
Patterson and Duggan said they were concerned that would
lead to privatizing water and sewer services.
Duggan said he believes Rhodes will support the settlement,
but would not say if it would speed up the trial or impact
Syncora Guarantee Inc, one of the remaining major objectors to
Detroit's debt adjustment plan, which claims the city is
proposing to pay it far less than other creditors.
Under the deal, the new water authority would have a 40-year
lease for the water and sewer systems, paying Detroit $50
million a year, to be used by the city to back up to $800
million of bonds to rebuild the system, Duggan said.
"We are going to go through the city and rebuild our water
system the way it should have been rebuilt years ago," he said.
Detroit cut off water to thousands of residents this summer
in an effort to collect on $90 million in unpaid bills, fueling
national outrage that the city's poorest people went days
without access to fresh water.
