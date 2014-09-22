By Lisa Lambert
| DETROIT, Sept 22
DETROIT, Sept 22 A federal bankruptcy judge on
Monday heard testimony from low-income families in Detroit who
say they suffered hardships when the city cut off their water
with no warning and are suing to prevent such shutoffs from
happening again.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes - currently overseeing
Detroit's historic bankruptcy case - is hearing arguments Monday
and Tuesday before deciding whether to issue a six-month
injunction against water cutoffs. The larger hearing to approve
Detroit's plan for exiting bankruptcy is on hold for the week
and will reconvene on Sept. 29.
Nearly 20,000 Detroit residents lost access to water and
sewers this summer, sparking protests and leading the mayor to
issue a month-long moratorium on shutoffs as well as
requirements that the water department post warnings on people's
doors about the risk of losing water access.
Sue McCormick, director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage
Department, told the judge a six-month injunction would
financially harm the city's water department, which is
struggling with $90 million in unpaid water bills.
McCormick, however, also recognized that the water service
had not followed its own rules on personally notifying
households of an imminent shutoff or on cutting off those with
medical conditions.
Maurika Lyda, a low-income mother of four, said the city cut
off her home's water connection without warning in June and she
had to send her children to stay with other family members.
Lyda, one of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit asking
for a moratorium on water cutoffs, sued and her water was
reconnected. But she said she recently learned she owes $424 and
could have her water cut off again.
Another Detroit resident, Tracy Peasant, testified that her
household, which includes eight children, lacked water for nine
months.
McCormick said a long injunction could be financially
devastating for the water department, noting the number of
delinquent bills rose during the one-month moratorium. She added
that the department receives almost all of its revenue from
water charges, and a drop there could hurt its bond ratings.
About 40 percent of Detroit's residents live at or below the
federal poverty level, which is currently $23,850 for a family
of four.
A new regional water authority that the city council
approved on Friday includes a water affordability plan and a cap
on rate increases. The authority, which is also part of
Detroit's bankruptcy plan, must still be approved by at least
one neighboring county.
(Additional reporting and writing by Karen Pierog and Fiona
Ortiz in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)