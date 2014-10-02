DETROIT Oct 2 The Wayne County Commission approved the creation of a regional water authority on Thursday, bringing to fruition a crucial part of Detroit's plan to exit bankruptcy.

Last month, top officials in Detroit and three southeast Michigan counties agreed to create the Great Lakes Water Authority to govern regional water and sewer services and to settle disputes over pension payments and revenue.

Under the agreement, the city and at least one of the counties had to approve the deal. Detroit's city council signed off on it two weeks ago. Oakland and Macomb county commissions are expected to vote on the water authority soon.

As the city moved over the last year to restructure its $18 billion in debt and other obligations, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department became a major sticking point.

The counties initially objected to the city's proposal to drain $428 million from the system over nine years to make catch-up payments to Detroit's General Retirement Fund and to cover some fees. Under the current deal, the new Great Lakes Water Authority would be able to make a smaller lump-sum pension payment.

Detroit will continue to own the water and sewer system and lease it to the authority for $50 million a year for 40 years. That money would allow for issuance of up to $800 million of bonds to fix ageing pipes and other related infrastructure in the city.

The authority will also have an affordability fund to help customers who cannot pay their bills and to cap rate increases.

"Not only does this give Wayne County a seat at the management table, it will limit water and sewerage rate increases through the system to our communities for the next 10 years," said Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog and Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)