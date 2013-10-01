DETROIT Oct 1 The state of Michigan signed an
agreement Tuesday with Detroit to lease Belle Isle park, saving
the city at least $4 million in annual maintenance and operation
costs for the recreational landmark.
Leasing the park in the Detroit River has been a priority
for Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr since he was appointed
in March. The Detroit City Council failed to approve a similar
plan in January before a deadline set by Republican Governor
Rick Snyder.
Under Michigan's emergency manager law the city council has
10 days to approve the 30-year lease with two 15-year renewals.
If the council rejects the lease it would have seven days to
propose an alternative plan to save the city the same amount or
more. A state emergency loan board would then need to approve
one of the proposals.
The state said it plans to spend up to $20 million to
improve the park during the first 18-36 months of state
management.
Belle Isle was established as a city park in 1881. Detroit
filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July,
and is struggling to overcome more than $18 billion in debt and
other liabilities.
(Reporting by Joseph Lichterman; Editing by Richard Chang)