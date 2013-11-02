DETROIT Nov 2 Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr has said he would listen to just about any suggestion on
ways to restructure the city's $18.5 billion debt, but one he is
not taking seriously: extramarital dating website Ashley
Madison's offer to buy naming rights to Belle Isle park.
Ashley Madison on Thursday sent the city an official letter
of intent to buy the right for $10 million to name the Detroit
River's island park AshleyMadison.com Island for 10 years.
The website, which gets about 1 million unique visitors a
month according to Compete.com, has the tagline: "Life is short.
Have an affair."
Orr's office appeared to receive the letter with a grin.
"Should we suggest a higher amount and 'Orrville' or 'Orr
Else' or 'Orr Isle?'" Kenneth Buckfire, one of the city's top
financial consultants, said in an email to Orr and several
others, including an Ashley Madison executive.
Orr responded: "Have you ever visited their website. Maybe a
$100 (million offer) would work."
Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman, did not respond to a request
for comment.
It was a lighter moment concerning Belle Isle, which has
become a sticking point in Detroit's financial struggle. The
state of Michigan and Orr reached an agreement last month for
the state to lease the city-owned park for up to 60 years,
saving the city at least $4 million in annual maintenance costs.
But the Detroit City Council rejected that and proposed a
maximum 30-year deal.
A state emergency loan board will choose which deal to
accept this month.
(Reporting by Joseph Lichterman; Editing by Vicki Allen)