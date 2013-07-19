BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
WASHINGTON, July 19 Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that White House officials have been briefed on the situation in Detroit after the city filed for bankruptcy protection, but told reporters it was unclear whether the administration could help.
"Can we help Detroit?" Biden said in a response to a question from a reporter. "We don't know."
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.