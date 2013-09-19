DETROIT, Sept 19 Ron Bloom, who helped lead the
Obama administration's restructuring of the U.S. auto industry
in 2009, is advising Detroit retirees who face benefit cuts in
the city's bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The nine-member Detroit retiree committee, which represents
23,500 Detroit public sector retirees, hired investment bank
Lazard Ltd, where Bloom is now vice chairman, the sources said,
declining to be named because the information is confidential.
The committee also hired benefits consulting firm The Segal
Company, one of the sources said.
Bloom and Bill Nowling, a spokesman for the city of Detroit,
did not immediately respond to comment.