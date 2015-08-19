(Adds comments by Detroit official, portfolio managers)
By Karen Pierog
Aug 19 Detroit's post-bankruptcy debut in the
U.S. municipal bond market on Wednesday resulted in hefty yields
for $245 million of bonds, signaling that investors remain
skeptical of the city's recovery.
While the city, which exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy on Dec. 10, received a lower than
expected overall rate on the bonds, it paid a penalty for its
trip to federal bankruptcy court.
Tax-exempt bonds totaling $134.7 million were priced at par
with a top yield of 4.50 percent in 2029. That resulted in a
spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark yield scale for
top-rated bonds of 194 basis points. The yield on the A-rated
bonds was also 133 basis points over MMD's single-A scale.
Nearly $110.3 million of taxable bonds maturing in 2022 were
priced at par with a 4.60 percent coupon - a 300-basis-point
spread over comparable U.S. Treasuries, according to the deal's
pricing scale.
"In this case, investors want a bit more not a year removed
from Chapter 9 (bankruptcy) in the city of Detroit," said Nick
Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment
Management.
The city exited bankruptcy last year after shedding about $7
billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations.
John Naglick, Detroit's finance director, said the pricing
resulted in an overall interest rate of 4.44 percent, which is
lower than the 5.75 percent rate assumed in the city's federal
bankruptcy court-approved debt adjustment plan. That translates
into $2.2 million in average annual interest cost savings, he
added.
The tax-exempt bonds were "substantially" oversubscribed,
allowing the city to shrink yields from initial "price talk"
levels, according to Naglick, who said the bankruptcy probably
accounted for a 100 basis-point premium.
Venditti said investors found some comfort in the ongoing
oversight of Detroit's finances by a commission created by the
state of Michigan.
Jim Colby, senior portfolio manager and strategist at Van
Eck Global, said he was surprised that tax-exempt yield spreads
were not wider given the deal marked Detroit's first
post-bankruptcy visit to the capital market.
"Those who did participate (in the deal) did so in a
generous way," he said.
Detroit is not the only troubled issuer expected to sell
bonds this week. The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer
Authority's(PRASA) $750 million bond issue comes in the wake of
a default by the U.S. commonwealth earlier this month.
Detroit's bonds earned an investment-grade A rating from
Standard & Poor's largely based on a Michigan law that placed a
specific statutory lien on Detroit income taxes pledged to pay
off the debt. S&P kept Detroit's underlying credit rating deep
in the junk category at B, citing the city's "very weak"
economy, management and budgetary flexibility as well as its
previous bond defaults.
The city warned potential investors ahead of the sale "there
can be no assurance the city of Detroit will not file another
bankruptcy petition in the future." The prospectus for the deal
added it is "impossible to predict accurately" what the
consequences of a new Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing by the city
would be for bondholders.
The bonds, sold through the Michigan Finance Authority, will
replace variable-rate bonds issued last year to fund Detroit's
bankruptcy and other costs.
Proceeds from the initial $275 million of bonds, which were
privately placed with Barclays Capital, were earmarked for
retiring a prior $120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay
certain creditor claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city
improvements. Detroit has said it was able to reduce the size of
the upcoming borrowing by $30 million to $245 million after the
city's bankruptcy consultants reduced their fees.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)