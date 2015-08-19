(Adds comments by Detroit official, portfolio managers)

By Karen Pierog

Aug 19 Detroit's post-bankruptcy debut in the U.S. municipal bond market on Wednesday resulted in hefty yields for $245 million of bonds, signaling that investors remain skeptical of the city's recovery.

While the city, which exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy on Dec. 10, received a lower than expected overall rate on the bonds, it paid a penalty for its trip to federal bankruptcy court.

Tax-exempt bonds totaling $134.7 million were priced at par with a top yield of 4.50 percent in 2029. That resulted in a spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark yield scale for top-rated bonds of 194 basis points. The yield on the A-rated bonds was also 133 basis points over MMD's single-A scale.

Nearly $110.3 million of taxable bonds maturing in 2022 were priced at par with a 4.60 percent coupon - a 300-basis-point spread over comparable U.S. Treasuries, according to the deal's pricing scale.

"In this case, investors want a bit more not a year removed from Chapter 9 (bankruptcy) in the city of Detroit," said Nick Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

The city exited bankruptcy last year after shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations.

John Naglick, Detroit's finance director, said the pricing resulted in an overall interest rate of 4.44 percent, which is lower than the 5.75 percent rate assumed in the city's federal bankruptcy court-approved debt adjustment plan. That translates into $2.2 million in average annual interest cost savings, he added.

The tax-exempt bonds were "substantially" oversubscribed, allowing the city to shrink yields from initial "price talk" levels, according to Naglick, who said the bankruptcy probably accounted for a 100 basis-point premium.

Venditti said investors found some comfort in the ongoing oversight of Detroit's finances by a commission created by the state of Michigan.

Jim Colby, senior portfolio manager and strategist at Van Eck Global, said he was surprised that tax-exempt yield spreads were not wider given the deal marked Detroit's first post-bankruptcy visit to the capital market.

"Those who did participate (in the deal) did so in a generous way," he said.

Detroit is not the only troubled issuer expected to sell bonds this week. The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority's(PRASA) $750 million bond issue comes in the wake of a default by the U.S. commonwealth earlier this month.

Detroit's bonds earned an investment-grade A rating from Standard & Poor's largely based on a Michigan law that placed a specific statutory lien on Detroit income taxes pledged to pay off the debt. S&P kept Detroit's underlying credit rating deep in the junk category at B, citing the city's "very weak" economy, management and budgetary flexibility as well as its previous bond defaults.

The city warned potential investors ahead of the sale "there can be no assurance the city of Detroit will not file another bankruptcy petition in the future." The prospectus for the deal added it is "impossible to predict accurately" what the consequences of a new Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing by the city would be for bondholders.

The bonds, sold through the Michigan Finance Authority, will replace variable-rate bonds issued last year to fund Detroit's bankruptcy and other costs.

Proceeds from the initial $275 million of bonds, which were privately placed with Barclays Capital, were earmarked for retiring a prior $120 million Barclays loan to the city, to pay certain creditor claims from the bankruptcy and to finance city improvements. Detroit has said it was able to reduce the size of the upcoming borrowing by $30 million to $245 million after the city's bankruptcy consultants reduced their fees. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)