Aug 20 Detroit's municipal bond creditors did
not object to the city's historic bankruptcy petition by
Monday's deadline but may be gearing up for a bigger battle down
the road that could pit payments on city bonds against pension
payments.
Public labor unions, the city's two pension funds, retirees,
vendors, and individuals filed a slew of objections with the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Detroit. Bondholders, including mutual
funds, as well as bond insurers, which guarantee payments on
much of the city's debt, were absent from the list.
"I'm speechless," said Dick Larkin, director of credit
analysis at HJ Sims. In typical Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcies, bond creditors are on the front battle lines, he
noted. The no-show by bond holders means only two of Detroit's
20 largest unsecured creditors, the city's two pension funds,
disputed the city's right to proceed in bankruptcy court.
Patrick Darby, a bankruptcy attorney at Bradley Arant Boult
Cummings LLP, said that bond creditors may have concluded there
are no other alternatives for Detroit but bankruptcy. As the
bankruptcy proceeds, bondholders will vie against pension funds
and other creditors for payment from the city.
"Maybe they have taken a realistic view and concluded that
Detroit is in fact insolvent and needs the protection of chapter
9," he said.
In his initial court filing, Kevyn Orr, Detroit's
state-appointed emergency manager, said the city was sinking
under more than $18 billion in debt and other obligations. He
included much of the city's general obligation bonds among
nearly $12 billion of the debt that he considers unsecured. In a
bankruptcy, unsecured creditors typically do not fare as well as
secured creditors.
Orr's plan, laid out in a June 14 proposal to creditors,
lumped voter-approved unlimited tax general obligation bonds
with less-secured debt, pensions and unfunded retiree health
care liabilities. All would be offered just pennies on the
dollar.
Richard Ciccarone, a managing director at McDonnell
Investment Management, said bond creditors may believe the
Chapter 9 bankruptcy proceeding will give them a chance to argue
the city must honor the security provisions in Detroit's debt.
"That (Orr's) proposal called for a discount across the
board on bonds regardless of their security didn't seem
reasonable," said . "I think (bond creditors) felt they have a
chance to fight that in the court."
Detroit's largest unsecured creditors are its two pension
funds, which have claims totaling nearly $3.5 billion in
unfunded liabilities, according to a city estimate included in a
bankruptcy filing. Pension funds and unions dispute the
estimate, claiming Orr has overstated the underfunding.
Orr has said he based the city estimate on "more realistic
assumptions" than previously used. His figure is five times more
than the $644 million gap the pension funds reported based on
2011 actuarial valuations.
The remainder of the city's top 20 creditors largely
includes holders of $1.47 billion of debt Detroit sold for its
pension funds and hundreds of millions of dollars of general
obligation bonds, the court filing said.
No mutual fund that holds the city's bonds filed an
objection. Funds reached by Reuters said their Detroit bonds are
insured and that only insurers have the legal right to contest
the bankruptcy.
"We feel comfortable with the claims paying ability of the
bond insurers and will leave the contention of the bankruptcy
filing to other involved parties," said John Woerth, a spokesman
for the Vanguard Group.
Spokespersons for bond insurers reached by Reuters declined
comment on why they opted not to challenge Detroit's bankruptcy.
Bond insurer attempts to stop recent U.S. municipal
bankruptcies were not successful.
For Detroit's Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy to proceed U.S.
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case, must first find
the city has proved it is insolvent and negotiated in good faith
with its creditors, or that there were too many creditors to
make negotiation feasible. Rhodes has set Oct. 23 for the
commencement of a hearing on eligibility challenges, which
largely focused on the constitutionality of Detroit's bid to
seek protection from its creditors.
Detroit, a former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the
U.S. automotive industry and Motown music, has struggled for
decades as companies moved or closed, crime surged and its
population fell from a peak of 1.8 million in the 1950s to
around 700,000 today. The city's revenue fell short of spending,
while its budgets and borrowing ballooned.
Ciccarone of McDonnell Investment Management said the fate
of general obligation bonds in the Detroit case could have
implications for the entire U.S. municipal bond market.
"The chance for 100 percent payment (for unlimited tax GO
bonds) still exists - if not on time, over time," Ciccarone
said.