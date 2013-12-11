By Nick Carey
DETROIT Dec 11 A decade ago Les Cadman stopped
making improvements to his small house in Detroit's declining
Delray district because it stood in the path of a proposed
bridge to Windsor, Ontario, the bustling Canadian city just
across the Detroit River.
"Why bother fixing the place up when it looked like it would
become a tear down?" asked Cadman, a former trucker, still spry
at age 83.
Ten years on and his house no longer directly in the
bridge's path, Cadman and other residents of this forgotten
neighborhood near the Detroit River are still waiting to see
what a new bridge and a proposed 170-acre (70-hectare) U.S.
customs plaza would mean for their community.
Years of opposition to the project, led by the billionaire
private owner of the lone existing bridge from Detroit to
Windsor, have helped keep plans for the new bridge on hold. This
has left residents and community groups preparing for an
eventual construction boom - but without knowing when it might
start.
"We have had hundreds of meetings (with government
officials) but we haven't got anywhere," said Tom Cervenak,
executive director of the area's community center. "It's become
comical."
But after years of delays, the chances of the bridge being
built are improving, bridge supporters say. The project will
need $250 million in federal funding, and there could always be
a new legal challenge, but expectations are rising.
"We know it's coming and maybe soon, whether people like it
or not," said Simone Sagovac of the Community Benefits
Coalition, which is lobbying on behalf of local residents.
A federal judge ruled last Tuesday that Detroit is bankrupt
under federal law, prompting hope that the Motor City can emerge
with a fresh chance for success. And a $4 billion bridge project
would provide just the type of jobs and opportunities the city
needs.
A BRIDGE TOO FAR
The Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor and Detroit is 84
years old and carries about a quarter of U.S.-Canada trade,
which totaled $616 billion in 2012.
The proposed second bridge has the backing of the Canadian
and U.S. governments, Michigan's Republican Governor Rick Snyder
and a wide array of logistics firms, a handful of other U.S.
states, car makers and other businesses.
The bridge would enable trucks to travel smoothly from one
country's highways to the other's, bypassing the nearly 20 stop
lights en route from Windsor to Detroit today. The Canadians
have already begun building a link to Ontario's highway network,
and the Canadian government has offered to pick up all but $250
million of a $4 billion construction tab.
"This is Canada's number one infrastructure project," said
Roy Norton, Canada's Consul General in Detroit, of the offer to
foot most of the bill.
Once Governor Snyder accepted a Canadian government offer in
2011 for Canada to cover most of the cost, and used executive
authority to circumvent a recalcitrant state legislature, the
deal seemed done.
But Manuel "Matty" Moroun, 86, a trucking magnate and owner
of the Ambassador Bridge, has been standing in the way.
The Moroun family, worth $1.5 billion according to the
latest Forbes list, has spent tens of millions of dollars
fighting to protect the Ambassador Bridge's monopoly over the
Detroit-Windsor crossing, most prominently in a failed state
ballot measure and lawsuits.
"The only reason the bridge is still a story is because of
Matty Moroun," said Sandy Baruah, CEO of the Detroit Regional
Chamber of Commerce and a firm supporter of a new bridge.
Moroun and his spokespeople did not respond to repeated
requests for comment made over several weeks.
The bridge has received all permits required by governments
on both sides of the border. The U.S. Congress needs to
appropriate $250 million for the customs plaza, which some
bridge supporters fear could be held up by Washington's
unusually strong partisan divisions. And the U.S. Coast Guard
needs to issue a permit for shipping traffic on the Detroit
River around the new bridge.
Supporters of the project expect the Moroun family to file
fresh legal objections but say his options to stop the bridge
are becoming increasingly limited.
"I don't think their lawsuits can do much at this late
stage," Canada's consul general Norton said, calling U.S.
funding the only significant issue. "I am confident we can find
a way to get it done."
MOROUN'S MONOPOLY
In 2011, some 20,000 trucks a day crossed the Ambassador
Bridge, which charges a $5.50-per-axle toll for large trucks and
has a lucrative side business selling duty-free fuel.
Moroun has sponsored several court challenges to bridge
construction, including arguing in a federal court filing in the
spring that State Department approval for the project was
unconstitutional because it violated Michigan state law. The
Detroit Regional Chamber's Baruah said none of the legal
challenges have succeeded, but any holding action plays into
Moroun's hands.
"Moroun's win-loss record in litigation has been dismal,"
Baruah said. "His goal is to use the process to run down the
clock."
The Moroun family also backed a state constitutional ballot
measure in the 2012 election that would have required state and
local referenda to approve any international bridge that might
use state funds for construction.
The Morouns, through the family company Detroit
International Bridge Company that runs the Ambassador Bridge,
pumped $33.4 million into a campaign backing the ballot
proposal, according to state regulatory filings. That topped the
$29 million spent by all of Michigan's U.S. House candidates,
from both parties, in the 2012 general election.
The ballot proposal was defeated, with 60 percent of voters
opposing it, but the campaigning gave a platform to anti-bridge
sentiment.
ECONOMIC BOOM?
For a state and city that dearly could use the revenue
generated by bridge construction and increased trade with
Canada, the wait is costly.
"To compete as a world-class community, we need a new
crossing that will improve traffic flow with direct freeway
links and reduce or eliminate congestion," said Bill Ford,
chairman of Ford Motor Co, which sends 600 trucks a day over the
existing bridge.
"The new bridge will be a major boost for southeastern
Michigan and the state as a whole," Gov. Snyder told Reuters.
Nowhere is the delay felt more keenly than Delray. An
industrial neighborhood of Southwest Detroit that once boasted
29,000 residents, Delray today is home to only 3,000 people and
seemingly countless shuttered businesses.
Groups like the Southwest Detroit Business Association are
working with local contractors and residents to prepare, just in
case the bridge gets built. The bridge will require skilled
workers in the construction trades, including qualified welders.
"We're going out talking to people and telling them 'get off
the marijuana and get your GED,'" said Maria Salinas, executive
director of local non-profit Congress of Communities.
MIXED FEELINGS
The neighborhood is at least as neglected as the many
struggling residents who live in it.
The city cuts the grass on the land it owns only once a
year, residents say. Thieves steal metal fences for scrap and
even take manhole covers.
Troubled as Delray can look to outsiders, many residents
still cling to it - a phenomenon familiar in large tracts of
Detroit, whose population has fallen from a peak of 1.8 million
in 1950 to around 700,000 today. Many residential blocks boast
more abandoned homes or empty lots than occupied ones.
A plan to raze homes where about 700 Delray residents live,
to make way for a new customs plaza, draws mixed reviews.
"It's hard because we've had families coming here for
generations," said Reverend Jeffery Baker of St Paul A.M.E.
Church, one of five Delray churches slated for demolition. "But
moving will hopefully allow us to grow because our congregation
here has been shrinking."
For Les Cadman and his wife Lorene Bradley, the financial
compensation that would come with condemnation would help him
buy a small house elsewhere. But their house is just outside the
buyout zone. So after years of waiting, they will now likely get
nothing, even though Cadman says it would take very little to
help him pack up and leave.
"Just give us enough for her and me to get out of town," he
says, pointing at Lorene. "We'll go."