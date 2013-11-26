DETROIT Nov 26 Investor Warren Buffett said
Tuesday he expects the market for Detroit's debt to pick up
again and bond insurers to begin backing the debt once the city
submits an appropriate recovery plan to bankruptcy court.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp. re-insures more
than $380 million of Detroit's secured sewer debt that was
originally insured by Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. The city,
which is awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether it
is eligible for bankruptcy, has $18.5 billion in debt and
liabilities.
Speaking at a Goldman Sachs event to promote
entrepreneurship in Detroit, the Berkshire Hathaway
chairman and chief executive said the market for Detroit's debt
would pick up "as soon as a plan comes through that makes
sense."
Detroit still has assets that appeal to investors, Buffett
said. "The resources in terms of the people, the businesses, the
history and the culture are all here to have a great city in the
future," he said. "And it will require probably some sort of
plan to readjust the debt of the past and ongoing expenses."
Defaults by Detroit since June on its pension debt and some
of its general obligation bonds have worried the municipal bond
market, where states, cities, schools and other borrow money.
Meanwhile, Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr
has proposed a $350 million debtor-in-possession financing that
would be the first in a municipal bankruptcy if the plan wins
court approval.
Orr has also floated the idea of a new regional authority
for the city's water and sewer operations that could impair the
value of outstanding Detroit water and sewer bonds, according to
credit rating agencies.
Buffett pointed to bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, which
successfully sold $1.78 billion of sewer-system debt earlier
this month to pay off $3.1 billion of defaulted sewer debt at
about 54 cents on the dollar. A portion of the debt carried
insurance from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes will announce on Dec. 3
if Detroit meets the bankruptcy eligibility requirements under
federal law. In a nine-day trial that wrapped up earlier this
month, the city argued that it is insolvent and that it acted in
good faith when it said negotiations with its creditors were
impractical.
Detroit will be able to submit a plan of adjustment if it is
found eligible by Judge Rhodes.
Buffett and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Tuesday
that they were optimistic about Detroit's revitalization
efforts, comparing the beleaguered city to 1970s New York, which
also faced staggering financial difficulties.
Blankfein said New York was able to recover and thrive after
its financial crisis.
They spoke at a news conference as Goldman announced it
would expand its 10,000 Small Businesses program to Detroit with
a $20 million donation to local colleges and non-profits to
boost entrepreneurship.