By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, July 25 Republicans in the U.S.
Senate want to make sure the federal government does not become
involved in the financial maelstrom hitting Detroit, which filed
for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history last week.
They have proposed at least three "No Bailout" amendments to
spending bills that the Senate is currently considering, all of
which would limit the U.S. government's ability to help cities
in fiscal crisis.
Even though the amendments will likely fail in the
Democrat-dominated chamber, cities and counties are alarmed by
legislation they say could jeopardize funding for hundreds of
local governments and are pushing back.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, on
Thursday introduced an amendment to a financial services and
general spending bill that would bar the use of federal funds to
buy or guarantee a municipal asset or obligation from a locality
that has defaulted or is at risk of defaulting.
It also would prohibit the U.S. government from issuing
lines of credit to those municipalities or providing other aid
to prevent bankruptcy.
"Should the federal government bail out Detroit? No way."
Graham said in a statement. "There is no doubt Detroit has huge
problems, but they are facing problems of their own making."
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, also on
Thursday introduced the same amendment for a transportation,
housing and urban development bill that senators were debating
on the floor.
It was wider in scope than the amendment to the same bill
that Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Senator Orrin Hatch of
Utah and Senator David Vitter of Louisiana proposed earlier in
the week. That amendment would prevent using transportation and
development money to keep a local government from being placed
into receivership or from defaulting on its debt.
"Federal bankruptcy court is the proper venue for settling
debts that taxpayers cannot afford," Johnson said in a
statement. "What must not happen is a federal bailout that
spares Detroit from making the needed reforms that the
bankruptcy process may require."
Soon after Detroit, Michigan's most populated city, filed
for municipal bankruptcy, President Barack Obama and his
advisers said they were monitoring the situation, but dismissed
the notion of a federal bailout.
The city's emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, has said he is not
counting on aid in resolving its estimated $18.5 billion in debt
and liabilities.
A federal judge on Wednesday suspended legal challenges in
Michigan state courts to Detroit's bankruptcy filing by public
employee unions and pension funds, setting the stage for a
protracted battle over the city's eligibility to restructure
pension and healthcare liabilities.
In the House of Representatives, Dan Kildee a Democrat from
Michigan, said in a floor speech on Thursday that the filing by
Detroit should inspire "a much bigger conversation in this
country about how we support and fund our cities and great
metropolitan areas."
Instead of calling for special assistance for the Motor
City, he said Congress should consider preserving and expanding
grants already made to cities. Some of those programs are on the
chopping block as the Republican-led House considers its own
spending bills to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Another Michigan Representative, John Conyers, is calling
for the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on municipal
bankruptcy in general and to specifically investigate if the
process is "being misused" to cut Detroit employees' pensions
and other benefits.
Local government groups quickly objected to Graham's
amendment. A National Association of Counties email to Senate
staff said it "creates significant uncertainty as it does not
define 'at risk of defaulting, or is likely to default.'
"Furthermore, the amendment mandates the responsibility of
determining the financial stability of every locality to each
agency that awards federal funds to local entities, all without
any specifics of the process in which they are to operate."
Senator Carl Levin of Michigan, a Democrat, said the city of
Detroit had not asked for a bailout. "But it is surely entitled
to seek federal funding from existing programs," he said in a
statement.