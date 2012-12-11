DETROIT Dec 11 The Detroit City Council on
Tuesday approved measures that the state of Michigan has tied to
the release of $30 million of bond funds for the cash-strapped
city.
The measures included a controversial contract with law firm
Miller Canfield to work on issues related to a consent agreement
that gave the state some oversight of Detroit's finances. The
council had rejected the contract last month citing alleged
conflicts of interest by the law firm and concerns over the
contract's legality.
Other measures receiving council approval included contracts
for auditing services, and for specific audits to uncover
potential worker's compensation fraud and to determine dependent
eligibility for city benefits.
Mayor Dave Bing thanked council members for their votes and
reiterated that he is working to avoid the appointment of an
emergency financial manager by the state.
It was not clear if the council's actions would win the
release of money raised from a bond sale earlier this year or if
it would affect Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon's plan to start a
30-day review process as soon as Tuesday that could lead to an
emergency manager for Detroit.
A spokesman for Michigan's Treasury Department did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.