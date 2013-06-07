By Steve Neavling
DETROIT, June 7 Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn
Orr plans to deliver grim news to the city's creditors next
week: Take less than 10 percent of what the city owes or risk
losing it all in a bankruptcy proceeding, the Detroit Free Press
reported on Friday.
The offer by Orr, appointed by the state to shrink Detroit's
long-term debt, will be made in a meeting with 150
representatives of the city's bondholders and bond insurers,
pensioners, unions and others, the newspaper said. Orr is
expected to deliver a 200-page document that outlines the city's
assets and liabilities, it said.
Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman, declined to confirm details
of the report but told Reuters the meeting will occur next week.
However, he told the Free Press:"It will be staggering, what we
ask of our creditors and our stakeholders."
The meeting is expected ahead of a June 15 deadline by which
Moody's Investors Service has said Detroit is supposed to make a
$39.7 million debt payment. Orr, when he released his first
official report on Detroit's finances last month, said the city
will have enough cash on hand to meet its existing obligations
through at least the fourth quarter.
In his report, Orr stated that the city has run annual
deficits of $100 million and more since 2008. Detroit is
believed to owe about $17 billion in debts and liabilities.
Orr has insisted that a negotiated settlement with creditors
and other stakeholders will be preferable to a bankruptcy filing
for all parties.