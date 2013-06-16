By Nick Carey and Tom Hals
| June 16
June 16 Now that Detroit's emergency manager has
laid out a tough road that could include a bankruptcy filing for
the city, the bondholders, pension managers and others with a
stake in the outcome are left to assess his next steps while
seeking to minimize any possible losses.
Kevyn Orr faces a difficult task, for he must either coerce
the financially troubled city's creditors into cutting a deal
that would leave many with just pennies on the dollar, or file
for Chapter 9 bankruptcy, where his powers would be greater but
the likelihood of long, costly litigation far higher.
Rather than a corporate setting, the city's emergency
manager is acting in a political realm where the interests of
Detroit's citizens and even credit ratings throughout the state
of Michigan may hang in the balance.
There was a forceful start to negotiations with debtholders
at a Detroit hotel on Friday, with the city represented by Orr
saying it would stop making payments on some of its $18.5
billion in debt, which would put it in default.
Orr also presented a proposal on Friday to creditors,
bondholders, pension funds and union representatives, laying out
his case for concessions from them in a plan that ran to 134
pages.
Orr told reporters on Friday there was a 50/50 chance of
bankruptcy for Detroit, which would be a first for a major U.S.
city. At the same time, he insisted this was "not a jaded effort
just to go through the process to get to a bankruptcy filing."
The emergency manager's proposal went to great lengths to
detail the city's financial ruin, declaring in a stark
subheader: "THE CITY IS INSOLVENT" and cataloguing Detroit's
disastrous record of keeping its citizens safe and its
streetlights on.
Detroit, the center of the U.S. auto industry, is the
poorest large city in the country, with more than a third of its
residents living below the official government poverty line.
At a minimum, Orr's opening move could be seen as part of a
checklist he needs to tick off in order to meet legal
requirements needed to declare a bankruptcy of America's most
troubled metropolis. But some restructuring experts see in Orr's
approach an attempt to put together a pre-packaged bankruptcy, a
strategy that has been adopted for Chapter 11 bankruptcies in
the corporate world but never before used for a municipality
seeking Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection.
"Kevyn Orr is a bankruptcy lawyer and he's going down a
checklist of the things he needs to do," said Michael Sweet, an
attorney at Fox Rothschild who helped the city of Richmond,
California, restructure its finances to avoid bankruptcy. "He's
keeping all the options on the table."
A pre-packaged bankruptcy occurs when an entity has
negotiated a deal with creditors and other interested parties in
advance, put it into written form and received enough votes from
creditors to get a judge's approval - forcing it on objecting
creditors. Pre-packaged plans greatly reduce uncertainty and
legal fees.
Without a pre-packaged plan, Chapter 9 proceedings for the
city of 700,000 could be lengthy, litigious and expensive, and
cash-strapped Detroit would have to foot the bill. Proving
insolvency and demonstrating a municipality's inability to pay
its bills would be critical to filing for Chapter 9.
"He (Orr) will get a pre-packaged plan," said James McTevia
of Michigan-based consulting firm McTevia & Associates. "But it
will be contentious and it will cost a lot."
"Ultimately, given the size of Detroit, the scale of its
problems and the number of issues involved, this could go all
the way to the Supreme Court."
PRESSURE POINTS
Unlike many lawyers in the consensus-building world of
bankruptcy, Orr earned his keep as a litigator and he led
automaker Chrysler's fight in 2009 to get approval to close a
quarter of its dealerships early in its bankruptcy. The Chrysler
experience was a factor when Michigan Republican Governor Rick
Snyder tapped Orr in March to fix Detroit's finances.
Those who have worked with Orr said he knew how to zero in
on an adversary's pressure points and narrow their options. They
cited his decision to make one presentation to all creditors on
Friday.
"If you want to do it right, you get all creditors in the
same room and you tell the story one time so there's no
misunderstanding," said Pat O'Keefe, president of O'Keefe and
Associates, a turnaround firm based in the Detroit suburbs.
O'Keefe added he expected Orr "will try to get some
pre-negotiation done with creditors, then use Chapter 9 to
implement his plan." He noted that Orr's warning on Friday to
reporters that Detroit should know "within the next 30 days or
so" if it can avoid bankruptcy could serve as one more proof of
"good faith" if he does file for Chapter 9.
Pre-packaged bankruptcy using Chapter 11 was pioneered by
Jay Goffman of law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in
New York. He said it could work for municipalities.
"Whether it is a city or state or county, there's no reason
that you can't get smart people together, figure out the right
solutions from a business standpoint and essentially prepack the
solution," Goffman said.
But getting everyone on board for a pre-packaged plan is
easier said than done, said Douglas Bernstein, a bankruptcy
attorney at Plunkett Cooney in the Detroit area.
"When it comes to a pre-packaged plan, the big question is
whether he (Orr) would have enough acceptance going into court,"
he said. "He would need sufficient votes from all the creditor
classes and that will not be easy."
One problem is that Detroit's creditors or stakeholders have
different priorities. The main areas of uncertainty surround its
unions and pension funds, which may not have much bargaining
room and may feel their best chance lies in bankruptcy
proceedings rather than a negotiated pre-packaged deal.
"It's quite possible that we will see infighting between
Detroit's creditors," said John Pottow, a University of Michigan
law professor who specializes in bankruptcy.
'POWERFUL' TOOL
Orr has options available to him that can give him leverage
over the competing groups. If he goes to bankruptcy court as the
sole representative of Detroit, experts say he would have more
options and power, which he alluded to publicly last week.
"I have a very powerful statute," Orr said Monday. "I have
an even more powerful Chapter 9. I don't want to use it, but I
am going to accomplish this job. That will happen."
Orr would be able to drag recalcitrant creditors into court.
While no one can force Detroit to sell assets involuntarily in
bankruptcy, he can sell them voluntarily.
Much has also been made of a clause in Michigan's
constitution that specifically protects pensions and retirement
benefits, and it is unclear how that provision would be treated
in a federal bankruptcy.
Fox Rothschild's Sweet said a judge would have to "determine
whether the 10th Amendment (of the U.S. Constitution) trumps the
notion that federal law is supreme." The amendment states that
powers not delegated to the federal government by the
Constitution or prohibited to the states are reserved for the
states or the people.
"The last thing (union pension funds) may want is for a
judge to rule on that," he said. "Because if the judge ruled
against them, it would open the floodgates" for similar cases.
Time is also of the essence, as Detroit's default could hurt
Michigan along with other municipalities in the state and make
them "suffer higher interest costs and more difficulty
borrowing," Richard Larkin, senior vice president at investment
firm HJ Sims, wrote in a note on Friday.
The longer a deal takes, the more likely Chapter 9 becomes,
the University of Michigan's Pottow said, as that will be an
indication of how much resistance Orr faces from stakeholders.
"My heart says that Kevyn Orr will be able to get everyone
around a table and hammer out a deal," Pottow said. "But my
brain says that he is going to have no choice but to file" for
Chapter 9.