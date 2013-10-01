Oct 1 Detroit on Tuesday defaulted on more than
$600 million of general obligation bonds deemed unsecured by the
city's emergency manager, a city spokesman said.
The move marked the second bond default by cash-strapped
Detroit after Kevyn Orr, the former corporate bankruptcy
attorney who has been running the city since March, announced on
June 14 a moratorium on unsecured debt payments.
Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman, confirmed the city did not
make debt service payments due on Tuesday on the unsecured GO
bonds, including $411 million of voter-approved unlimited tax
debt. However, payments were made on about $349 million of GO
bonds deemed secured debt by the city, he added.
"Unsecured debts will be satisfied in the course of a plan
of adjustment or by mutual agreement of the parties, and
approval of the judge," Nowling said, referring to Detroit's
bankruptcy filing.
With the city sinking under more than $18 billion of debt
and other obligations, Orr on July 18 filed what would be the
biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Orr has
said that about $11.9 billion of that debt was unsecured,
lumping GO bond creditors in with the city's public pension
funds and retiree health care.
The treatment particularly of voter-approved bonds is likely
to be challenged in court unless mediation ordered by the court
results in some kind of settlement.
Nowling did not supply the total amount of bond payments
that were or were not made by the city. A spokeswoman for U.S.
Bank, which receives and disperses payments for Detroit bond
issues, declined to comment on Tuesday.
As trustee for Detroit bond issues, U.S. Bank, was expected
to officially notify bondholders of a default. The trust
services of U.S. Bank are based in St. Paul, Minn.
Nowling also declined to comment on what the city planned to
do with revenue from property taxes specifically levied for the
payment of the voter-approved GO bonds. Diverting the money to
pay for city operations would violate the Michigan Constitution,
according to state constitutional experts.
"This is a question which will be dealt with in a proposed
plan of action, which will not be presented until after
eligibility is determined," Nowling said.
U.S. Judge Stephen Rhodes is scheduled to hold hearings this
month on objections to Detroit's legal right and eligibility to
be in bankruptcy.
Bondholders of defaulted debt still will be paid as city
documents indicate that most of the GO bonds were insured.
Assured Guaranty; National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, the
public finance subsidiary of MBIA Inc; Ambac Assurance Corp; and
Syncora Guarantee have said they will make timely payments on
the bonds they insured.
Ahead of the default, Fitch Ratings on Monday dropped
Detroit's credit rating to the lowest level of D from
C, affecting $613.8 million of limited and unlimited tax
GO bonds.
In June, Detroit defaulted on $1.45 billion of pension debt
that was also insured, although one of the insurers - Financial
Guaranty Insurance Co - will be initially paying only 17 cents
on the dollar for insurance claims, according to a Sept. 20
notice from U.S. Bank. Syncora, the other pension debt insurer,
has made full payments.