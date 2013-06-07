June 6 The city of Detroit bears the scars of
its 60-year population decline - more than 80,000 abandoned
houses, factories and businesses - and a slice of a new $100
million fund could help salve some of those open wounds.
Pledging to "aggressively address blight" in a state slammed
by the ailing auto industry, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on
Thursday announced plans to finance large-scale demolitions in
Detroit and four other struggling cities with $100 million in
unused federal funds originally intended to prevent
foreclosures.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury approved the proposal
Thursday. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority
estimates the project will finance the demolition of about 4,000
structures in Detroit and four other faded industrial cities:
Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac and Saginaw.
"We will be stabilizing neighborhoods with a large-scale
demolition of the abandoned properties that foster crime and
push down property values," Snyder said. "Getting rid of these
properties will encourage more people to stay in their homes and
be part of the effort to improve their neighborhoods."
Michigan was among 18 states to share in $7.6 billion as
part of the so-called Hardest Hit Fund, which helped with
mortgage modifications and payments. But Michigan has spent less
than $100 million of the $500 million since 2010, according to
the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing welcomed the money.
"I am hoping the city of Detroit will get its fair share of
the $100 million," he said. "This additional money will go a
long way toward enhancing our blight removal program and
increasing the number of vacant structures that we can knock
down."
As part of a separate effort, Bing said the city is on track
to demolish 10,000 abandoned houses by the end of his first full
term this year.
Detroit's population has declined since the industrial
heyday of the 1950s and stood at 701,475 in 2012, according to a
U.S. Census Department estimate.
(Additional reporting by David Greising; Editing by Jim Loney)