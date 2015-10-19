Oct 19 Detroit's public schools should be split
between a new community school district and the current district
to raise academic performance and avoid financial collapse,
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said on Monday.
The new district would be responsible for operations, while
current district would be charged with eliminating a budget
deficit.
The Republican governor warned that without his plan, which
he expects to be introduced in the state legislature this month,
the school system risked a financial crisis that would not
necessarily lead to bankruptcy but could result in a debt
default that would have repercussions for the state and its
other school districts.
The city of Detroit shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion
of debt and obligations when it exited the biggest-ever U.S.
municipal bankruptcy last December, but the city's school
district has been unable to shake off a state-declared financial
emergency dating back to 2008.
"The city is coming back and we want to see that sustained
for generations to come. To do that you need a good education
system," Snyder told reporters at a briefing in the state
capital of Lansing.
The plan calls for transferring the school system's 47,000
students, its employees and their benefits, contracts and assets
to a new Detroit Community School District. The current Detroit
Public Schools would remain in existence until an operating
deficit, expected to be $515 million next June, is eliminated
over several years using local property tax revenue.
Michigan would replace the school system's tax revenue
dedicated to the deficit elimination with state funding going to
the new school operating entity. That entity would need an
additional $200 million to cover capital and other costs,
bringing the total state contribution to $715 million, according
to a Snyder
A property tax levy earmarked for the district's outstanding
bonds would continue to pay off that debt, said spokeswoman Sara
Wurfel.
The Detroit Financial Review Commission, which was created
as part of the city's bankruptcy exit plan, would oversee the
finances of both school entities until the deficit is erased.
Snyder's proposal also creates an initially appointed school
board that will transition to an elected board, as well as a
Detroit Education Commission to oversee the hiring of a new
chief education officer. That official would be tasked with
creating a plan to boost the district's sagging enrollment and
its academic performance.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)