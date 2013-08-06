DETROIT Aug 6 Sixteen candidates are competing on Tuesday in a primary race that will produce two contenders for mayor of debt-laden Detroit, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

The candidates are due to face off in a general election on November 5 to replace Mayor Dave Bing, who decided not to seek reelection after the city was put under the supervision of a state-appointed emergency manager in March.

Once the automotive center of the world, Detroit's economy and population have shrunk, and the city is saddled with $18 billion to $20 billion in debt. In March, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder appointed bankruptcy attorney Kevyn Orr as emergency manager. Orr is expected to serve for at least 18 months.

The ballot carries two write-in candidates: Mike Duggan, a former hospital chief executive and long considered a front-runner; and Mike Dugeon, a barber whose entry into the race was seen as an attempt to spoil Duggan's efforts. Duggan had to wage a write-in effort because of a filing mishap.

Another top contender is Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Other candidates with strong showings in polls include four-time mayoral candidate and accountant Tom Barrow, former state representative Lisa Howze, state representative Fred Durhal, former Detroit corporation counsel Krystal Crittendon and state representative John Olumba.