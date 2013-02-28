LANSING Mich. Feb 28 Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder will officially declare a financial emergency for Detroit
on Friday, paving the way for a state takeover of the city, a
state government source said on Thursday.
At a forum in Detroit, the Republican governor will endorse
the Feb. 19 findings of a six-member review team that concluded
the city's dire financial situation constituted an emergency,
according to the source.
The governor's move will trigger a 10-day deadline for the
city to request a hearing with Snyder on his determination, and
will likely result in the appointment of an emergency financial
manager to manage its fiscal affairs.