By Dawson Bell
LANSING Mich. Feb 28 Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder will officially declare a financial emergency for Detroit
on Friday, paving the way for a state takeover of the city, a
state government source said on Thursday.
At a forum in Detroit, the Republican governor will endorse
the Feb. 19 findings of a six-member review team that concluded
the city's dire financial situation constituted an emergency,
according to the source, who asked not to be identified.
Sara Wurfel, Snyder's spokeswoman, said the governor will
outline "his determination on whether or not there is an
emergency."
The official declaration of an emergency for Michigan's
biggest city will trigger a 10-day deadline for Detroit
officials to request a hearing with Snyder. It will likely
result in the appointment of an emergency financial manager to
manage its fiscal affairs.
The review team said the city is plagued by "operational
dysfunction," but made no official recommendation on the need to
appoint an emergency financial manager, leaving that to the
governor.
Detroit, which has been struggling for years with a falling
population, shrinking tax base and large payroll for city
services, has been operating since April 2012 under an agreement
that gave the state some oversight. But the slow pace of reforms
led Snyder to launch a new review of the city last December.
If the state decides to appoint an emergency financial
manager, that person could decide the city's only course for
survival would be a bankruptcy filing in what would become the
largest municipal bankruptcy in the United States.
The emergency manager would be officially chosen by a state
board composed of the state treasurer, budget director, and
licensing and regulatory affairs director - all of whom are
Snyder appointees.
Snyder has publicly discussed qualifications he would seek
in the manager and has said he had a short list of candidates
for the job.