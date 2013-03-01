BRIEF-Z-Obee Holdings posts FY profit attributable US$1.4 mln
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
DETROIT, March 1 Michigan Governor Rick Snyder on Friday said he has identified a top candidate to be the emergency manager of Detroit, but he declined to disclose the name.
"I do have a top candidate," Snyder said, adding that he has additional candidates. He would not say if the person was from Michigan or outside the state.
Snyder spoke about an emergency manager after he officially declared that Michigan's largest city and home of the U.S. auto industry faces a financial emergency.
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board