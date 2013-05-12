DETROIT May 12 Six weeks into his work as
Detroit's emergency manager, former bankruptcy lawyer Kevyn Orr
has found the city's finances in worse shape than expected, with
long-term debt at $15 billion, $2 billion worse than figures
disclosed before he took the job.
The city has set aside far less than expected for retiree
healthcare benefits, too. A report from Michigan State
University in March stated that Detroit has $4.9 billion of
unfunded benefit liabilities. But Orr's review has found the
shortfall actually is $5.7 billion, 16 percent higher than
expected, according to Orr's spokesman, Bill Nowling.
Orr will address the city's finances Monday when he delivers
a report to the state. He is expected to report on Detroit's
projected budget deficit and pension underfunding, too, but
Nowling would not discuss details of those items.
Orr, who previously worked on the restructuring of U.S.
automaker Chrysler LLC, has sweeping powers as emergency manager
to deal with a city where the population of 700,000 is a
fraction of its 1950s peak of 1.8 million people. Detroit has
difficulty providing adequate policing and basic services like
street lights and working fire equipment.
After maintaining a low profile since being appointed, Orr
will give his first public indication of how bad the problem is,
and how he hopes to fix it. The findings to be delivered to the
state of Michigan will come from a detailed financial review he
has conducted since he stepped in as emergency manager.
"If we keep going down this path, there are only dragons,"
said Nowling. "There are no more corners to cut or one-time
fixes to make. We have to make some really, really major
restructuring decisions, and it has to happen quickly."
The stakes are high for Orr and his credibility. After
arriving with much fanfare, and amidst some controversy over the
state takeover of Michigan's biggest city, Orr has worked mostly
behind the scenes, developed a rocky relationship with Mayor
Dave Bing and the city council, and moved more cautiously on
cost-cutting and infrastructure improvements than many observers
had expected.
Orr is required to deliver a plan for tackling the city's
annual $100 million deficit on Monday in order to meet a
deadline set by the Michigan state law that allowed Republican
Governor Rick Snyder to put him place in late March.
The scale of problems is so great that Orr's office has
warned that there are limits to what he can offer this early on.
"I would be enthused but surprised if we see anything in
terms of details" from Orr, said Patrick O'Keefe, chief
executive and founder of turnaround specialists O'Keefe and
Associates Consulting LLC, which is based in the Detroit suburb
of Bloomfield Hills. "All we're going to see is the foundation
and an outline of the issues that are going to be tackled."
Orr's deliberate approach contrasts with the tone he set at
the start. In an interview with Reuters just days after his
appointment, he raised the prospect of a bankruptcy filing.
"Let's get at it and work together because we can resolve
this (as) people of good faith," Orr said. "Don't make me go to
bankruptcy court."
DELICATE TASK
As an unelected official, tasked to guide the turnaround of
a heavily Democratic city by a Republican governor, Orr faces a
politically delicate task. So far, restructuring and bankruptcy
specialists say Orr has struck the right tone resisting
temptation to use broad powers that would allow him to remove
the elected city council and Mayor Bing from the city payroll.
"Orr has at least tried to keep them involved," said Douglas
Bernstein, a Bloomfield Hills-based attorney who specializes in
commercial and municipal bankruptcy. "Whether or not he listens
to them is another matter."
Bing has complained publicly about being ignored, but in an
email to Reuters, he said their relationship "continues to
evolve."
"We are meeting more regularly and continue to exchange
thoughts and ideas on various issues," he wrote.
Orr does seem to listen to consultants, who have been paid
$13 million by the city in the last six months. Orr has
continued to rely heavily on consultants, and drew some
criticism for his decision to approve the hiring of his former
law firm, Jones Day, for legal advice.
"My concern is that we've brought in all these consultants
and I'm not sure it's entirely clear to anybody exactly what
they're doing and who's monitoring them," said council member
Kenneth Cockrel Jr.
But bankruptcy attorney Bernstein said the use of
consultants was "absolutely necessary" because while the city is
obliged to produce a balanced budget, for years its projections
of revenue and spending "have not been based in reality."
UNION NEGOTIATIONS
By all accounts, though, Orr has barely begun on the work he
must complete if he is to succeed during an expected term of 18
months on the job. He will have to negotiate concessions with
the city's 48 unions and decide how extensively to cut services
or city payroll. He also must negotiate with bondholders who are
uneasy over Detroit's fiscal instability.
Union leaders described meetings with Orr as cordial but
no-nonsense. Orr has made clear his intent to impose new labor
contracts. "We had a nice conversation, but that's not going to
get us a negotiated contract," said Dan McNamara, president of
the Detroit Fire Fighters Association.
Still, labor unions will have limited options. The state law
does not require Orr to negotiate with unions or even
participate in arbitration proceedings, and Orr has filed
official notice that he may exercise those rights.
Labor costs will be a rich target, said Joseph Harris,
former emergency financial manager for Benton Harbor in western
Michigan. Harris has studied the cost of police, and
firefighters in comparable cities - Milwaukee, Atlanta,
Cleveland, St Louis and Pittsburgh - and found Detroit is more
expensive in every key metric: cost per capita, cost per square
mile and cost per police officer and firefighter.
"Even if Detroit was to spend the average of what its peers
do, the city could save $200 million a year," he said.
Turnaround specialist O'Keefe said Orr has kept a
surprisingly low profile, but that this may be necessary because
talks with the city's unions are so sensitive.
"It is slow going with the unions because they are worried
that if they make the first deal (with Orr) it's going to be the
worst deal," O'Keefe said.
Orr also faces structural problems that must be addressed.
Cutting city services in itself is not an effective long-term
strategy, O'Keefe said. "The real issue is what to do about the
long-term debt and legacy costs that are staggering," he said.
Nowling, Orr's spokesman, said the debt threatens Detroit's
ability to deliver basic services. "If the city stopped
providing services and did nothing but pay off its debt, it
would take the city 15 to 20 years to eliminate the debt,"
Nowling said.