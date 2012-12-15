* Review paves way for state to pore over city finances
* Cash flow problems unclear because of reporting issues
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Dec 15 A check of Detroit's finances
has found a "serious financial problem" with the cash-strapped
city, a step that could lead to the biggest municipal bankruptcy
in U.S. history.
Michigan State Treasurer Andy Dillon notified Governor Rick
Snyder of the report's findings late Friday, just four days
after the review began, according to a statement from the state
Treasury Department.
"A preliminary review of the City of Detroit's finances has
found that a serious financial problem exists in the city," the
statement said.
The review paves the way for the state to take a deeper look
into the city's finances, which in turn could lead to the
declaration of a fiscal emergency that would trigger the
appointment of an emergency financial manager.
That official would have the power to put the city of
700,000 into Chapter 9 bankruptcy if other rescue plans are not
feasible or effective.
Detroit, home of General Motors Co., has been hit by
a steep population decline, years of severe budget deficits and
escalating employee costs, all of which led state officials to
begin an intervention process last year.
The preliminary review by the state treasurer found the city
continues to have "significant cash flow problems," but that
reporting problems have meant that projections swing wildly from
month to month.
"A cash flow estimate in August, 2012 projected a cash
deficit of $62 million by June 30, 2013, but estimates for
October and November projected deficits of $84 million and $122
million respectively," the report said.
Should a further review of the city's finances result in the
appointment of an emergency financial manager, it could mean a
potential bankruptcy, "which could ultimately result in a delay
or reduction of payments to city creditors," Moody's analyst
Jeffrey Yorg wrote in a report.
STATE MONEY RELEASED
This week Detroit won a $10 million payment from Michigan
after the City Council dropped its opposition to a key measure
that had held up the release of the money.
By a 5-4 vote, the council approved the appointment of law
firm Miller Canfield to work on issues related to a consent
agreement that this year gave the state some oversight of
Detroit's finances.
Last month council members had rejected the appointment,
citing potential conflicts.
Council President Charles Pugh told reporters after the
meeting that he "tried to hold his nose" to vote for the
contract so that the city could avoid a state-appointed
emergency financial manager
State officials, frustrated by the slow pace of reforms in
Detroit, moved ahead with the preliminary review of the city's
finances anyway.
"There is nothing new here," Mayor Dave Bing said,
responding to Friday's finding, according to the Detroit Free
Press. "We continue to be focused on our financial restructuring
plan."
The city's oversight board, which was created under the
consent agreement that allowed Detroit to avoid a
state-appointed emergency manager, voted unanimously on Monday
to support Michigan Treasurer Dillon's plan to launch the
Detroit review.
Legislation that could be passed by the Michigan Legislature
this month could also give Detroit a path to a Chapter 9
bankruptcy filing.
The bill would give fiscally struggling local governments
like Detroit options for fixing their problems, including
bankruptcy, emergency managers and consent agreements.