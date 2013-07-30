BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
July 30 U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes on Tuesday proposed speedy deadlines for Detroit's municipal bankruptcy filing, including a March 1, 2014 date for the city to file a reorganization plan.
The judge also proposed Oct. 23 for the start of a trial on potential objections to Detroit's eligibility to file what would be the biggest Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
The proposed dates and deadlines will be the subject of a hearing in federal bankruptcy court in Detroit on Friday.
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017