By Karen Pierog
Aug 2 A court hearing on Friday may provide a
roadmap for how Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing will unfold
as the judge overseeing the case could set a speedy schedule,
appoint a mediator and rule on other matters.
The hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court is a key step toward
Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr's effort to see the city
emerge from the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy filing in
history by September 2014. But Detroit must first prove it
qualifies to file for bankruptcy and then file a reorganization
plan.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes on Tuesday proposed Oct.
23 for the start of a trial on potential objections to Detroit's
eligibility to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. Detroit must prove
that it is insolvent and that it made a good-faith effort to
negotiate with creditors owed more than $18 billion, or that
there are too many creditors to make negotiating feasible.
If the court does determine the city qualifies for
bankruptcy, Detroit would have until March 1, 2014 to file a
reorganization plan, according to Judge Rhodes' schedule.
That timeline is more ambitious in some areas than the one
proposed by Orr after he filed the city's bankruptcy petition
July 18.
In a court filing on Thursday, Detroit released a list of
creditors including current, former and retired workers, that
filled 3,504 pages. Prominent among them are bondholders and
pension funds that will have, like other creditors, only until
Aug. 19 to file their objections to the city's ability to remain
in bankruptcy court.
That deadline and others Rhodes has proposed will be
discussed at Friday's hearing, the second of many expected over
the coming months. But even if Rhodes' schedule is adopted, the
deadlines may not be set in stone, according to Jim Spiotto, a
municipal bankruptcy expert at law firm Chapman and Cutler in
Chicago.
"If people don't agree and become contentious it takes
longer," he said.
Detroit workers, retirees and pension funds have already
tried to derail the bankruptcy petition on Michigan
constitutional grounds in state court. But Rhodes last week
suspended their lawsuits, putting his court in full control of
the case.
The schedules put forward by Orr and Rhodes would have
Detroit moving through bankruptcy court more quickly than
Stockton, California, which took nearly a year to pass through
the eligibility phase alone. Detroit's debt load dwarfs that of
Stockton, which listed liabilities of around $1 billion when it
filed in June 2012.
On Friday, Rhodes is expected to address the court's
"limited role" in a Chapter 9 bankruptcy. Unlike corporate
bankruptcies under Chapter 11, a judge overseeing a municipal
bankruptcy case cannot order the liquidation of assets. Nor can
a judge order fee or tax hikes to satisfy debts.
Other items on the court's agenda for Friday include the
setting of a briefing and discovery schedule requested by bond
insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc, which is contesting Detroit's
plan to end interest rate swap agreements at a discounted rate.
Detroit entered into the swap agreements with UBS AG, SBS
Financial Products Company, and Merrill Lynch Capital Services
in 2006 in conjunction with the issuance of taxable debt to fund
its pension funds. The city is seeking to save $70 million by
terminating the contracts.
Judge Rhodes is also expected on Friday to appoint a federal
judge as mediator, a claims and noticing agent, and potentially
an independent fee examiner for the case.
Detroit has filed a motion to create a retired employees
committee, which would be expected to negotiate pension and
health care benefits with the city. The city's two pension funds
and some of its unions have filed objections to the move.