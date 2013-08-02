By Nick Carey and Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Aug 2 Detroit aims to file a
restructuring plan by the end of 2013, earlier than a date
previously proposed by a federal bankruptcy judge, but the
judge's appointment of a creditors' committee made up of retired
workers - over objections from city unions and pension funds at
a Friday hearing - was an early sign of controversy in the
historic case.
Detroit's target filing date would be much sooner than the
March 1, 2014 date proposed earlier this week by U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case. David Heiman,
an attorney with Jones Day, the law firm representing Detroit,
said while the city would "enthusiastically accept" the judge's
deadline, it wants to move faster.
"Our view is that time is our enemy," Heiman said. "The
facts are not going to change no matter how long we wait So we
aim to file a plan by the end of the year."
Judge Rhodes' decision to approve the formation of a
creditors' committee representing retired city workers came
despite objections to the move from unions and pension plans
representing active and former city workers.
Unions argued the committee should include labor union
representatives. They also asked the judge to adjust his
timetable for the case to allow the committee to become
established and permit negotiation and mediation with the city.
The judge approved the city's offer to pay costs associated
with the committee's work.
Daniel McDermott, the United States Trustee, will form the
committee. In a court filing on Thursday, McDermott had said the
court can direct him to change the committee's composition if it
finds it lacks adequate representation.
The aggressive target date for filing a reorganization plan
may prove a tall order for Detroit if recent municipal
bankruptcies are a worthy guide. But the timeline reflects the
urgency Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr,
has expressed in his push to get the city's broken finances back
on track.
Before it can file a reorganization plan, Detroit must prove
its eligibility to proceed through the bankruptcy process in a
trial the judge has proposed holding in late October. That alone
would be remarkably fast if the timeline holds: Stockton,
California, took nearly a year to be declared Chapter 9 eligible
and San Bernardino, California, is still awaiting a declaration
more than a year after filing for protection.
Detroit in its eligibility phase is required to prove it is
insolvent and has negotiated in good faith with creditors owed
more than $18 billion or that there are too many creditors to
make negotiating feasible.
If Detroit meets the eligibility test, Judge Rhodes would
allow the city to file a reorganization plan that creditors can
object to and that the judge must then approve.
Jim Spiotto, a municipal bankruptcy expert at law firm
Chapman and Cutler in Chicago, said that a "contentious"
bankruptcy would take longer.
Judge Rhodes on Tuesday proposed Oct. 23 for the start of a
trial on potential objections to Detroit's eligibility to remain
in court after filing the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history. Orr has told the court he wants the city to exit
bankruptcy by September 2014.
Heiman told the judge that Detroit is continuing talks with
its creditors, but "significant difficulties" make a deal hard
to reach.
He added that Detroit held talks with the city's unsecured
creditors last week and has scheduled more for Friday and next
week.
In a court filing on Thursday, Detroit released a list of
creditors, including current, former and retired workers, that
filled 3,504 pages. Prominent among them are bondholders and
pension funds.
A group of about 20 protesters outside the federal
courthouse in Detroit on Friday held signs and chanted, "hands
off our pensions" and "make the banks pay."
Detroit workers, retirees and pension funds have already
tried to derail the bankruptcy petition in state court on
Michigan constitutional grounds. But Rhodes suspended their
lawsuits at the first hearing in the case on July 24, putting
his court in full control of the case.
Rhodes also gave parties in the case seven days to nominate
an independent fee examiner. The judge acknowledged that his
power to appoint an examiner is not the same as in a Chapter 11
corporate proceeding. Still, he said, the "blunt truth" is that
if fees are processed by an examiner "the city's professionals
will be in a much better position to justify their fees and the
city will thus be able to justify those fees to the public."
Meanwhile, Orr on Friday proposed a new healthcare plan for
city workers that would save Detroit $12 million annually by
raising deductibles and trimming the number of available plans.