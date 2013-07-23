EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 23 Another default by bankrupt Detroit would add capital pressure to U.S. bond insurers, but Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it does not currently expect such a default to lead to ratings actions on the companies.
Of the five insurers S&P rates, those with the greatest exposure to Detroit's bonds are Assured Guaranty Ltd and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, with $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion of net par exposure, respectively.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.