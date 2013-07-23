EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 23 Another default by bankrupt Detroit would add capital pressure to U.S. bond insurers, but Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it does not currently expect such a default to lead to ratings actions on the companies.
Of the five insurers that S&P rates, those with the greatest exposure to Detroit's bonds are Assured Guaranty Ltd and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, with $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion of net par exposure, respectively.
Even before Detroit filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, the insurers had high capital charges from exposure to Detroit's bonds. S&P had already included those charges in its latest analysis of the insurers.
Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp is also facing $901 million net par exposure. But that risk relates to policies in which its coverage was wrapped over another insurer, so the primary insurer would have to fail before BHAC would be required to pay, S&P noted.
Radian Asset Assurance Inc's $7.9 million of exposure to Detroit was assumed business from Assured. And Build America Mutual Assurance Co has no exposure to the insolvent city.
"At this time we do not expect a possible default by Detroit on bonds supported by insurers we currently rate to result in any rating actions," S&P said.
"However, we may need to revise our view if we believe the liquidity or capital of the bond insurers comes under stress."
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.