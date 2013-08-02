By Nick Carey
DETROIT Aug 2 Detroit emergency manager Kevyn
Orr has a long list of things to fix in the city and among them
is one that may sound surprising: there are not enough skilled
workers to fill job openings as they become available.
"Every problem in this city revolves around jobs," said
Lindsay Chalmers, vice president of non-profit Goodwill
Industries of Greater Detroit. "That's at the heart of the issue
for Detroit."
The decline of manufacturing jobs, above all in the
automotive industry, has played a major role in the slide of the
Motor City's population to 700,000 from a peak of 1.8 million in
the 1950s. Despite recent gains, Michigan has 350,000 fewer
manufacturing jobs than in 2000.
Seismic shifts in the local labor market have left many
unskilled workers behind.
"In the old days you could graduate on Friday, get hired at
the Ford plant on Monday and they'd train you," said Sheldon
Danziger, a professor of public policy at the University of
Michigan. "But in Detroit as in other manufacturing cities,
employers are demanding that workers come to jobs with more
skills than they used to have."
There are jobs on the horizon for Detroit, with some $8
billion in potential infrastructure investments including a
light rail line and a new bridge to Canada, which alone is
expected to generate 25,000 jobs. Once these projects begin,
they are expected to fuel a surge in service-related jobs.
But Pamela Moore, chief executive of Detroit Employment
Solutions Corporation (DESC), a non-profit focused on retraining
the city's unemployed, said Detroit's labor force is unprepared
for the jobs that may be coming.
"The question is whether we can prepare a lot of people in
Detroit for those jobs," Moore said. "Right now, a lot of them
don't have the necessary skills."
"SETTING THEM UP FOR FAILURE"
Detroit's official unemployment rate topped 11 percent in
June, well above the national rate of 7.6 percent for that
month. Taking into account people who have given up looking for
work or may never have worked, unofficial estimates put the
jobless rate at well over 20 percent.
Public-sector efforts at job training have shown scant
results. After then-governor Jennifer Granholm established a
$500 million job training program in 2007, roughly $100 million
was spent in Detroit through 2010, but few got jobs because so
few positions were available, said Jose Reyes, chief operating
officer of the DESC job training agency.
"In many ways, we set them up for failure," Reyes said.
The not-for-profit sector is trying to step in. Goodwill
Industries has formed businesses in Detroit that it uses to
train workers. An automotive supply business fills orders for
Ford, Chrysler and GM, and a company called Green Works strips
down power generators, mostly from local power company DTE
Energy, for copper and other metals that it sells to customers.
"We cannot do everything for the folks here, but we can get
them on the bottom rung of the economic ladder," said Green
Works president Jay Wilber.
Kim Allen, 47, served two 10-year prison terms including for
second-degree murder before landing a temporary, part-time job
with Green Works in 2011. Now a permanent employee, she aims to
take a welding course Green Works offers.
"This job has given me an opportunity we ex-cons usually
don't get," she said. "Now it's time to keep moving up."
DESC's Moore said many Detroiters lack "soft skills" such as
showing up for work, or even staying off cell phones during job
interviews. In some cases, she said, "no one in their families
has worked for two generations."
In the last three years, Detroit has cut the city workforce
by more than 2,700 workers, to 9,560.
Jim Jacobs, president of Macomb Community College in the
Detroit suburb of Warren, said Detroit's chief labor problem
remains a lack of demand.
At Detroit's high unemployment levels, employers in the
Detroit area can "afford to be picky," Jacobs said.
"Workers here often need training for new skills, but why
should an employer bother doing that when there are thousands of
workers to choose from?" he said.