(Corrects day of week in first and second paragraphs to Wednesday, not Tuesday)

DETROIT Aug 7 Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager said on Wednesday he is confident the city should be able to navigate its way through the nation's largest-ever municipal bankruptcy before his term expires by October 2014 and possibly without having any new borrowing to fund Detroit's operations.

"If we can get our cash flow free-and-clear, we may be able to get through this thing without necessarily borrowing a lot of money," Kevyn Orr said in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday. "The schedule we're on, we should be able to get this done in 14 months, so I don't anticipate a need for me to stay on." (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Gary Hill)