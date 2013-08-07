By Nick Carey
DETROIT Aug 7 Detroit's emergency manager
voiced confidence on Wednesday that the city should be able to
emerge from bankruptcy before his term expires in October 2014,
and possibly without having to borrow new money.
Even so, Kevyn Orr, the bankruptcy expert who was appointed
in March to a post that gives him almost unlimited power over
Detroit's finances, warned that the path back to financial
health will not be painless.
If the city does win court approval to proceed with the
Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing it made last month, virtually all of
Detroit's creditors will see payments on their bonds reduced, he
said.
"We may need a little bit of cash, or we may be able to stay
cash-flow free-and-clear without borrowing anything for the
purposes of the bankruptcy," Orr told Reuters in a wide-ranging
interview. "The schedule we're on, we should be able to get this
done in 14 months, so I don't anticipate a need for me to stay
on."
But he said that even investors in the city's general
obligation bonds will be required to accept reduced payments as
part of the bankruptcy process. "Most unsecured debt in
bankruptcy gets a haircut," Orr said. "That's just what
happens."
General obligation bonds, which are backed by tax revenue,
have long been considered the safest class of municipal debt.
Orr, who was appointed emergency manager in Marcy by
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, is trying to tackle
Detroit's $18.5 billion in long-term debt.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes is to rule on whether
Detroit is eligible for Chapter 9 protection in a trial to begin
on Oct. 23. Orr expressed confidence that the bankruptcy filing
will be approved.
He said talks with Detroit's neighboring counties over the
creation of a regional water and sewage authority were
progressing well, with the suburbs keen on playing a role in the
new authority. He ran through a long list of possible assets the
city could sell, including its airport and parking meters.
The city said on Monday that it has hired famed auction
house Christie's to appraise the city-owned portion of the
Detroit Institute of Art's 60,000-piece collection, a move that
Orr said was mostly to determine what exactly the collection
contains. But he left open the option of selling off some of the
DIA's works.
"Whether you have to sell grandma's heirloom china and your
wedding silver is a big issue," Orr said. Detroit "shouldn't
have to sell that stuff, but it's not a resolved issue by any
measure."
Orr also addressed one of the biggest concerns, what will
happen to pension benefits for Detroit's public employees in the
bankruptcy proceedings. The city's retirees outnumber the active
workforce by more than two to one.
Orr said current retirees in particular could argue that
they should receive more than current, younger workers who have
decades left in their careers.
"Frankly there's some validity to that kind of argument," he
said.