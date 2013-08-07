DETROIT Aug 7 Detroit's state-appointed
emergency manager said on Wednesday he is confident the city
should be able to navigate its way through the nation's
largest-ever municipal bankruptcy before his term expires by
October 2014 and possibly without having any new borrowing to
fund Detroit's operations.
"If we can get our cash flow free-and-clear, we may be able
to get through this thing without necessarily borrowing a lot of
money," Kevyn Orr said in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday.
"The schedule we're on, we should be able to get this done in 14
months, so I don't anticipate a need for me to stay on."