April 28 Detroit and a coalition of 14 city
employee unions have reached a tentative deal on five-year
collective bargaining agreements, court-appointed mediators said
on Monday.
The agreement in principle covers the major aspects of labor
contracts with the city's largest union, AFSCME, and 13 other
bargaining units, said the mediators, who were appointed by the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge overseeing Detroit's historic
municipal bankruptcy.
Once the pacts are finalized and ratified by union members,
the terms will be included in the city's plan of adjustment,
which must be approved by the bankruptcy court, the mediators
said in a written statement. Terms of the deal, which covers
3,500 workers, were not released and will be made public once
the contracts are ratified.
