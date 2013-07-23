DETROIT, July 23 The Michigan Court of Appeals
on Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to three lawsuits that seek
to derail Detroit's municipal bankruptcy after the state's
attorney general sought to overturn lower court rulings,
including one that found the bankruptcy filing unconstitutional.
The lawsuits were filed by city workers, retirees and
pension funds earlier this month in anticipation that the
bankruptcy petition by Detroit would lead to cuts in retirement
benefits.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court said it stayed the
lower court orders and any other proceedings in the lawsuits
challenging the bankruptcy until the appeal by Attorney General
Bill Schuette is resolved or the appeals court issues a further
ruling.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge overseeing
Detroit's case will hold a hearing on a request by the city's
emergency manager to extend Chapter 9's automatic freeze on
legal action to the lawsuits filed by the unions and others.
Detroit's July 18 filing is the biggest ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy.
A former manufacturing powerhouse and cradle of the U.S.
automotive industry and Motown music, Detroit has struggled for
decades as companies moved or closed, crime became rampant and
its population shriveled. The city's revenue failed to keep pace
with spending, leading to years of budget deficits and a
dependence on borrowing to stay afloat.
The state appeals court stay came as a surprise to lawyers
suing the city, who were told to file their response in court by
Wednesday, said Bill Wertheimer, who is representing retirees in
a lawsuit. "Up to now, we've had no voice at the appellate
level," he said.
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, of Ingham County Circuit Court in
Lansing, on Friday ruled that the state law that allowed
Governor Rick Snyder to approve the bankruptcy filing violated
the Michigan Constitution. She ordered Detroit's emergency
manager, Kevyn Orr, to withdraw the bankruptcy petition.
Aquilina said the governor cannot take actions that would
violate constitutional protections for retirement benefits for
public workers. That so-called declaratory judgment was issued
in a lawsuit filed this month by a Detroit worker and retiree.
The other lawsuits pending are one backed by the United Auto
Workers union and another by the city's general retirement
system, and police and fire retirement system.
Schuette on Friday appealed Aquilina's rulings, including
temporary restraining orders to stop Orr and state officials
from taking further actions in federal bankruptcy court.
John Canzano, an attorney handling one of the lawsuits, said
if the litigation is also halted by the federal judge overseeing
Detroit's bankruptcy case then the appeals court would be unable
to decide Schuette's appeal.