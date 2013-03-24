* Public safety is job one for new city manager
* Power to change union agreements seen as a key
By Steve Neavling and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, March 24 When the state-imposed manager
of Detroit, Kevyn Orr, starts the job on Monday he will wade
into a city of crumbling neighborhoods where police fail to
respond to some calls, arson fires burn out of control and
residents scour charred buildings for scrap metal to sell.
Except for the business district and a cultural area
including a university, museum and some theaters, the city of
Detroit, population 700,000, is in bad shape.
Orr, a Washington, D.C.-based bankruptcy lawyer, will have
the official title of "Emergency Financial Manager." But his
remit as an unelected administrator will range far beyond money.
His top priority on Day 1 will be improving public safety.
"We have to gain the public's trust, and to do that, we have
to show progress with fire and police services," Orr told
Reuters in an interview last week.
This could be what one former Detroit police chief called a
"Herculean task" for Orr, recruited by Michigan's Republican
Governor Rick Snyder to fix Detroit because of his "very
successful career in restructuring and bankruptcy."
Orr's most notable career achievement to date was as a top
lawyer in the restructuring of Detroit-area carmaker Chrysler.
Orr said he thinks the stories of Detroit's demise "are
over-rated in my opinion." "The city center is a lot better than
people thought," he said, and he hopes he can push that recovery
momentum out to the neighborhoods.
As he travels a sprawling city larger than Boston, San
Francisco and Manhattan combined, he will encounter the
realities of Detroit's long downward slide.
On Sept. 1, a 36-year-old man walked into a Detroit fire
station, admitted he shot four people and asked to be arrested.
But officers never showed, so the suspect eventually went to a
nearby police station and was detained.
"Due to patrols being busy handling high priority runs, no
units were dispatched," police said in a statement at the time.
The number of the city's uniformed police officers has
fallen from 3,070 in 2000 to 2,000 today, according to city
figures. This has left the department so understaffed officers
cannot get to some crimes, even violent ones.
Mayor Dave Bing reluctantly reduced the department's budget
by 20 percent last year, and pay for police and firefighters was
cut 10 percent because there was no money to pay them.
The number of murders per 100,000 people in Detroit in 2012
was around 10 times the national average, according to U.S.
government statistics. Homicides rose 9 percent last year.
Detroit Fire Department records show the city has an average
of 30 fires daily, most of them suspected arson. Fire department
union president, Dan McNamara, said the culprits usually get
away with it because of a shortage of arson investigators.
In one case on March 11, Larry Davis, 62, nervously watched
a blaze that fire officials said was intentionally set, as it
spread to three houses behind his home because the city did not
have enough firefighters to respond quickly.
"It's a joke," Davis said as he watched people scouring the
charred houses for scrap metal soon after firefighters left.
"It's like we're forgotten out here. You can't get the police to
come here. And now this?"
'CAN'T BE A DICTATOR'
While he has the authority to replace the city's police
chief, who has been the interim chief for months, and fire
chief, Orr said he has no immediate plans to do so.
He said he wants to learn from people who have already
studied public safety issues in Detroit before talking about
specific plans. He wants to use staff more efficiently and see
if technological innovations can help.
Ralph Godbee, Detroit's police chief from 2010 to 2012, who
resigned over allegations of a sexual relationship with a female
law enforcement subordinate, said it will be extremely difficult
to make quick improvements the public will notice.
"He's got a Herculean task, especially given the time he
has," Godbee said. "You may get some efficiencies, but they are
not going to be substantial. There has to be more police
officers on the street."
Orr is optimistic he will finish his work in Detroit within
18 months. And he will have one important lever Mayor Bing
doesn't have: one of his sweeping powers will be the ability to
change agreements with Detroit's 48 unions.
The police union, for example, has resisted putting more
cops on the street in part out of fear that desk jobs will be
turned over to civilians and eliminate police jobs.
Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Gary Brown, the
city's former deputy police chief, said Orr will be able to
unilaterally change work rules to force more police out on the
streets.
But Orr will have to show quick results without throwing
much money at the problems. The city that gave birth to the auto
industry is running a budget deficit of about $100 million this
fiscal year and has long-term debt and liabilities totaling some
$14 billion, according to a state report.
Orr has said his goal is to avoid taking Detroit to
bankruptcy court, which would be the biggest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
In an interview last week, Governor Snyder agreed that to
solve the city's financial crisis, Orr will have to establish
credibility by making early improvements that will be recognized
by residents.
"It won't happen overnight, but it will happen when you
start showing success," Snyder told Reuters.
Richard Levin, a restructuring attorney with Cravath, Swaine
& Moore in New York, said Orr will have to draw on powers of
persuasion to pull it off. "You can't be a dictator," Levin
said. You've got to be a consensus-builder, a real politician."
(Editing by Greg McCune; Mary Milliken and Todd Eastham)