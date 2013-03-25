By Steve Neavling and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, March 25 U.S. automakers joined other
Michigan businesses on Monday in donating $8 million for new
ambulances and police cars to Detroit as state-appointed
emergency manager Kevyn Orr took over running the destitute
city.
Bankruptcy attorney Orr slipped into city hall early on
Monday before protesters opposed to his appointment had arrived
to try to block his entrance. He later assured Mayor Dave Bing
and city council members that he wants to collaborate with them
in digging out of the city's financial hole.
"I acknowledged to the mayor that this is somewhat of a
unique situation, and that we are going to work together as best
we can to move forward to do what we can for the city," Orr said
at a joint press conference with Bing.
Once the thriving birthplace of the auto industry and Motown
popular music, Detroit has been in a long slide. It is the
poorest big city in the nation and most of the 700,000 residents
live in neighborhoods riven with crime and lacking basic
services such as lighting, police and fire protection.
Michigan's Republican Governor Rick Snyder recruited Orr to
clean up the finances of the city but his assignment is expected
to extend beyond money.
Two hours after Orr's arrival, Bing announced the donation
from the U.S. automakers. General Motors Co, Ford Motor
Co, and Chrysler Group LLC, which have their
headquarters in the Detroit area, joined Blue Cross Blue Shield
of Michigan, Quicken Loans and other area companies in the
effort, Mayor Dave Bing announced.
"This is an unprecedented collaboration between the business
community and the mayor's office," said Bing at a press
conference with business leaders and public safety officials.
The effort to fund the ambulances and police cruisers was
led by Roger Penske, chief executive of Penske Automotive Group
Inc, who appeared with Bing at a press conference.
Getting help from companies and foundations is key because
Orr, a Washington, D.C.-based bankruptcy lawyer who worked on
the Chrysler bankruptcy and restructuring in 2009, is unlikely
to receive large amounts of money from the federal or state
governments to bail out Detroit.
The companies donated money to a tax-exempt nonprofit that
will in turn lease the vehicles to the city, and well as pay for
their upkeep.
Joe Hinrichs, Ford's head of North and South America, said
each of the three companies will provide roughly the same amount
of 100 police cruisers, which Penske said would be delivered in
60 to 90 days.
Penske said the 23 ambulances will be on the streets in 120
to 150 days.
Bing said the city's current fleet of 23 ambulances is aging
and prone to mechanical failures. Some have 250,000 to 300,000
miles on them and of the 23, four or five are out of service on
any given day.
City officials have said that over the past three months as
few as 10 to 14 ambulances are available at times for the city
of 700,000 people and 143 square miles.
Some of the older ambulances and police cruisers will be
retired once the new leased ones arrive.
On Jan. 29, two children, ages 4 and 6, were unconscious
after a fire consumed their west-side Detroit home. As
firefighters tried to resuscitate the children, paramedics
failed to arrive. So firefighters rushed the two children in a
fire rig to the hospital. The 6-year-old died, and his brother
barely survived.
Orr has said improving public safety is a top priority but
he did not outline any specific steps on his first day.
He has said that he wants to avoid Detroit filing for
bankruptcy, which would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history.
A few dozen protesters gathered in front of Detroit's city
hall on Monday, objecting to an unelected manager. So far,
protests over the state takeover of Detroit have been sparsely
attended and peaceful.