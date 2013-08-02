By Nick Carey
DETROIT Aug 2 For nearly six decades Detroit's
story has been one of relentless erosion of its once mighty
manufacturing base, but even as the Motor City faces a long
bankruptcy a clutch of small producers has moved in to rekindle
the "Made in Detroit" brand.
Making products ranging from bicycles to luxury watches and
"sleeping bag" coats designed for the homeless, these small
firms have tapped into a surprising amount of demand for goods
made in a city more commonly associated today with failure and
decline.
"Our customers come from all walks of life and are looking
for a little bit of soul and something that is authentically
Detroit," said Eric Yelsma, founder of Detroit Denim Co., which
produces hand-made jeans. "We can't make them fast enough."
Unlike deep-pocketed Dan Gilbert, co-founder of online
mortgage provider Quicken Loans who has helped spur a downtown
boom here by moving in 9,000 employees and spending $1 billion
in the process, Detroit's new entrepreneurs are winging it.
"None of us have ever done this before," said Zak Pashak,
who has invested $2 million in Detroit Bikes, which will start
production of its "urban bike" model in August and aims to build
40,000 bicycles a year.
"We just jumped in with both feet," said Pashak, who started
out as a bar owner in his native Calgary and wound up in
Detroit, a city he had admired since childhood for its Motown
music. "America needs jobs, which is a good reason to start
making stuff here again."
Detroit's manufacturing startups have yet to have much
impact on a city unemployment rate that stood at 11.7 percent in
June. As a whole, they have created only a few hundred jobs,
just a fraction of the 7,700 manufacturing jobs created in the
sector from March 2012 to March 2013 in the Detroit metropolitan
area, according government data.
Small as they are, Detroit's manufacturing startups offer
faint signs of economic diversification after decades of
reliance on the automakers or grand schemes to revitalize
Detroit such as casinos. They are also making relatively
expensive niche goods in a city where consumer spending power
has been battered for years.
"I think these small firms offer better hope for Detroit
than any big answer," said Margaret Dewar, an urban planning
professor at the University of Michigan. "The city has always
looked for a big solution to its problems, which hasn't worked."
The auto industry built Detroit, drawing hundreds of
thousands of jobs here. But as U.S. automakers shifted
production elsewhere, the city's population fell from a peak of
1.8 million in 1950 to around 700,000, and only one large-volume
auto plant still makes cars in the city. Detroit has long-term
debt of more than $18 billion and on July 18 the state-appointed
emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection, the largest ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy.
"LOOKING TO THE FUTURE"
Detroit's new entrepreneurs have come despite the city's
strained finances, undaunted by the lack of street lights in
many neighborhoods and patchy basic services like police and
emergency services.
"Most of the people who have set up here are family and
friends who have done so regardless of poor services," said
David Egner, executive director of the New Economy Initiative, a
$100 million fund to aid entrepreneurs in Detroit.
They are encouraged by Orr's plans to invest in services and
infrastructure as part of the city's restructuring. "Once
services improve, I think we'll see growth from companies
outside that group of family and friends," Egner said.
The largest of the city's small newcomers is a watch maker
called Shinola, a Depression-era brand name purchased in 2011
when the company set up shop. Dallas-based Bedrock
Manufacturing, a venture capital firm backed by Tom Kartsotis,
founder of accessory firm Fossil Inc., decided to take advantage
of Detroit's underutilized workforce and resonant
Made-in-America mystique.
"When we came here we found a lot of dynamic young people
who were not focused on Detroit's past, but were looking to the
future," said Bedrock CEO Heath Carr. "There is a movement in
the United States for Made in America goods, but our question
was would they support it with their wallets, because most
things made here are more expensive."
Recent consumer research, including a Nov. 2012 Boston
Consulting Group survey, indicates around 80 percent of U.S.
respondents are willing to pay a premium for American-made
goods.
Bedrock spent an undisclosed sum on equipment and on months
of training for workers to assemble Shinola watches in a clean
environment not far from downtown Detroit. The parts mostly come
from Switzerland or China, but the company has two certified
watchmakers on staff who can modify designs.
"It means a lot to me to be able to make these watches here
in Detroit," said Jalil Kizy, a Detroit native and one of
Shinola's two watchmakers. Until Shinola came along, Kizy was
like many Michigan natives who have felt they would need to
leave the state to find work.
Shinola's 75-person workforce has the capacity to produce
500,000 watches a year. The first batch of 2,500 watches, priced
from $475 to $800 each, sold out in days early this year to
buyers across the United States. The company has had teething
problems delivering products, Carr said, in part because Shinola
underestimated demand.
"It's a good problem to have," Carr said. "But we are
working to manage customer expectations."
Shinola also assembles Shinola bikes here, competing with at
least two other small-scale bike makers: Detroit Bicycle Company
and custom bike builder Slingshot Bikes, which is relocating
from Grand Rapids in western Michigan. Pashak's Detroit Bikes
will employ 30 people when production begins in August.
"CRAZY OLD"
The city's new manufacturers face challenges common to many
new businesses: managing consumer expectations while struggling
to meet demand, finding qualified workers to ramp up production,
or bearing the cost of training new ones.
Eric Yelsma formed Detroit Denim after losing his job
selling specialty printing chemicals once oil hit $100 a barrel
in 2008. Yelsma wants to expand Detroit Denim's four-person
payroll, but few Americans know how to make jeans anymore.
"The labor pool for this business is pretty much minimal,"
he said. "So far, we've come up dry."
A local veterans' group is considering a plan to fund a
six-month training course for three veterans to become "jean
smiths" on what Yelsma describes as "crazy old" sewing machines,
one more than a century old. Detroit Denim's jeans sell for
$250.
Detroit Denim shares space with the non-profit Empowerment
Plan, which makes sleeping bag coats for the homeless. Backed by
Quicken Loans' Gilbert and Spanx founder Sara Blakely,
Empowerment Plan makes coats from donated materials - insulation
from General Motors and material from workwear brand Carhartt.
Veronika Scott, a 24-year-old graduate of Detroit's College
for Creative Studies who founded Empowerment Plan, said most of
the nine formerly homeless women she employs have found places
to live since getting a job. Demand for the coats is strong
enough that Scott is planning a "buy one, give one" program this
fall: for $200, customers will get a coat and have one donated
to a homeless person.
Andrew Pierce, U.S. president of marketing consultancy
Prophet, said Detroit's new manufacturers are tapping into
Detroit's reputation much as U.S. automaker Chrysler has with
its "Imported from Detroit" commercials.
"The Detroit brand is very authentic and a little bit gritty
in a good way," Pierce said. Beyond a growing desire for
American-made goods, the attraction of Detroit "is that part of
the American dream is all about the rebuild out of a crisis."