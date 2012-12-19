* Detroit collections effort first of several revenue
initiatives
* Mayor Bing to tax delinquents: "We're coming after you"
By Eddie Allen
DETROIT, Dec 19 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing on
Wednesday outlined a 10-point program to raise revenue and cut
expenses totaling $50 million in the city's latest effort to
heal its finances.
The "revenue enhancement initiative" includes more effective
collection of property and income taxes. Also, the city will be
more aggressive in collecting on a variety of programs,
including delinquent licensing fees and parking tickets, as well
as fighting workers compensation fraud.
The city also wants to sell a $4 million building on the
downtown riverfront to the United Auto Workers union, but the
price has yet to be negotiated.
"This is just the beginning," said Bing, indicating that
there will be more rounds of cost-saving initiatives.
Collecting delinquent taxes and other payments from
businesses, non-profit agencies and individual citizens will
help the city right its financial house, Bing said.
A tax amnesty program, which Bing said would not be
long-lasting, is expected to raise $4 million in back personal
income taxes.
Bing said that too often in the past Detroit has settled for
partial payments or not been aggressive enough when a business
disputes a tax bill. He said city officials have worked through
mountains of data and now have a solid foundation upon which to
seek money it is owned.
"We are in a position to take this fight forward and that's
what we are going to do," said Bing.
The mayor said he will not hesitate to seek payments for
debts from all Detroit, even if they are politically connected.
"It doesn't matter about the politics for me," said Bing.
"If you owe the money, we expect you to pay the money, or we're
coming after you."
Bing said that so far, the city has collected about $11
million and expects to reach its target by the June 30 end of
the fiscal year.
The city has increased its corporate income tax rate to 2
percent from 1 percent. Detroit also hopes to collect $2 million
in delinquent property tax, $2 million in parking judgments and
$10 million in "miscellaneous receivables" that were not paid to
city agencies such as emergency medical services and the fire
department.
Property owners can also look for bills as the city attempts
to collect $2.5 million for fire marshal services.
Bing said the city also expects to collect between $5
million and $7 million after an audit to curb payouts to
non-qualifying dependents on medical and dental insurance.
It will have to hire outside agencies to conduct many of the
audits and collect data in the revenue-gathering effort, largely
because the city's payroll has been cut to about 9,700 from
nearly 14,000 when Bing took office in mid-2009, he said.
LATEST SALVO
The move by Bing is the latest salvo in an attempt to stave
off a state-appointed emergency financial manager. Such a
manager could declare the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history.
Bing hopes to show improvement to Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder, who on Tuesday appointed a financial review team to
check the status of the city budget. That could lead to the
appointment of an emergency financial manager.
State officials also hold the key to $20 million of funds
the state is holding until the city meets certain conditions,
including cooperating with them on the overhaul of the city's
finances.
Last week, the Detroit City Council dropped its opposition
to Bing's hiring an outside law firm to work on issues related
to a consent agreement between the city and the state. In turn,
Michigan released $10 million of payments to the city.
A preliminary state review of the city's finances issued
last week found a "serious financial problem" exists. The report
showed wide swings into the funds available to Detroit.
"A cash flow estimate in August 2012 projected a cash
deficit of $62 million by June 30, 2013, but estimates for
October and November projected deficits of $84 million and $122
million, respectively," it said.