DETROIT Feb 13 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, a
former professional basketball player, may have to hit the
equivalent of a last-second shot during a speech on Wednesday to
avoid losing much of his authority to a state takeover of the
city's financial affairs.
Bing will deliver his annual "state of the city" speech as
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has compiled a "short list" of
people who could be named emergency financial manager of the
destitute city within weeks.
This may be Bing's last chance to publicly outline a
strategy to persuade the state from seizing control.
"He has to lay out a framework of how the Detroit city
government on its own is going to fix this financial crisis,"
city council member Kenneth Cockrel Jr., a former mayor himself,
said on Tuesday.
A report due out soon by a review team appointed by Snyder
could recommend an emergency financial manager for Michigan's
biggest city. If appointed, that manager could in turn recommend
the city file for bankruptcy, which would be the biggest ever
Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in the United States.
Known as the home of the U.S. auto industry, which itself
has recovered from near bankruptcy, the city of Detroit actually
is home only to the headquarters of General Motors Co.
Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler have long been
ensconced in the suburbs.
Detroit, also known as Motown for its once-thriving music
industry, has shrunk from America's fifth-largest city to 18th
in population as residents fled for jobs, better schools and
safer streets.
Now home to just 700,000 people, the city is struggling to
balance its cost of services with shrinking revenue.
Bing, a former player with the National Basketball
Association's Detroit Pistons who later founded a automotive
supply company, was elected in May 2009 and has not announced
whether he will seek another term as mayor.
Under his administration, the city's finances have gone
deeper into the red, ending fiscal 2012 on June 30 with a
cumulative budget deficit that ballooned to $326.6 million from
$196.6 million in fiscal 2011.
A consent agreement struck between the city and Michigan
last April aimed at fixing Detroit's finances has produced slow
progress due to a legal battle over the pact and disagreements
on reform measures among city council members.
The city's labor costs, including health care and pensions,
are shrinking in absolute terms but rising as a share of the
budget. They are slated to drop to $968 million, or nearly 49.5
percent of the operating budget in the current fiscal year
versus $1.14 billion, or 45.5 percent, a year earlier.
Earlier this week, Snyder confirmed he has a short list of
candidates for Detroit's emergency financial manager. There has
been speculation that Snyder will pick an African-American to
oversee Detroit, which has the largest percentage of black
residents of any U.S. city.
The city's outstanding rated debt of around $8.2 billion
would make Detroit the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history, almost double the 2011 filing by Alabama's Jefferson
County, which involves $4.2 billion in debt.
Detroit's decline has been years in the making. As Bing
prepares to speak this week, lawyers elsewhere in the city are
presenting final arguments at the trial of one of his
predecessors, Kwame Kilpatrick, accused of operating a criminal
enterprise to enrich himself, family and friends while mayor.