July 24 The bankruptcy judge overseeing
Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing has proposed appointing a
federal judge as mediator to hash out the most difficult
disputes as the city struggles to resolve more than $18 billion
in bond and pension obligations.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes has proposed appointing
federal judge Gerald Rosen to oversee confidential mediation, if
it is needed.
The proposal was filed Tuesday afternoon, included in a list
of issues to be heard on Aug. 2.
The city filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history last week. Its proposed restructuring of
its obligations has sparked outrage from city retirees whose
pensions and benefits could be cut drastically.
Rhodes heard opening salvos in court on Wednesday on the
city's bid for bankruptcy protection.
The proposed mediation order would allow Rhodes to send any
matters to Rosen or another mediator of Rosen's choosing. The
mediation sessions would be confidential and protected from
discovery, according to the court filing.
Rosen was nominated to the federal bench by President George
H.W. Bush in 1989.
The bankruptcy case is in its early stages. On Aug. 2 Rhodes
will also consider deadlines for the city to file its formal
plan for repaying its obligations and for rejecting collective
bargaining agreements.
Bankruptcy judges often use mediators as a way to bring
together parties in private who might find it difficult to reach
a consensus through a more open court process.
A mediator helped reach a settlement of the complex
bankruptcy of Residential Capital LLC, the mortgage unit of Ally
Financial Inc. Ally was formerly known as General Motors
Acceptance Corp until a government bailout in the wake of the
2008 financial crisis.
A mediator also helped resolve a bitter dispute in
bankruptcy court between the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers,
Frank McCourt, and Major League Baseball's commissioner, Bud
Selig. The settlement was never fully disclosed.
Rhodes also proposed an order appointing an examiner to
review attorney fees to be paid by the city. Such examiners have
been appointed in many of the largest bankruptcies, and they
often recommend reductions where attorneys cannot justify hours
worked or expenses.