BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
DETROIT Aug 13 The judge overseeing Detroit's bankruptcy case named a federal judge, Gerald Rosen, as the judicial mediator in the city's Chapter 9 proceedings, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
Rosen would have a chance to be an authoritative voice in what is likely to be a contentious case, the biggest municipal bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America