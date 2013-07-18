WASHINGTON, July 18 The bankruptcy filing by
Detroit, Michigan, is a credit negative, Moody's Investors
Service said late Thursday, because it creates uncertainty for
bondholders, will likely interrupt payments on general
obligation and limited tax bonds, and begins a process that may
span years.
"While not unexpected, the filing opens the door to what
will likely be an unprecedented litigation scenario," said the
major rating agency. "Before issues like bondholder recovery
levels and what level of services city residents will experience
become clear, the bankruptcy is likely to be a complicated and
protracted process."