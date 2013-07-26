July 26 Detroit's bankruptcy filing is
"profoundly meaningful" for the small number of local
governments in the United States that are below investment
grade, and could change their approach to pensions and other
long-term liabilities, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
Some distressed local governments could even find bankruptcy
more appealing if Detroit can use its Chapter 9 case to slash
pension benefits or general obligation debt, Moody's said.
Moody's rates the vast majority of U.S. cities and towns
above Baa3 and doesn't expect them to be affected by Detroit's
dire situation.