May 16 Detroit's bondholders face a heightened
chance of default or bankruptcy by the city under a financial
recovery plan released on Monday by a state-appointed emergency
manager running the city, Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday.
"The plan is negative for Detroit bondholders because it
indicates that the city requires 'significant and fundamental
debt relief' to help shore up its finances, a clear indication
that a default or bankruptcy is a real option," the credit
rating agency said in a report.
Specifically, the plan Kevyn Orr sent Michigan Treasury
officials outlines four ways to restructure Detroit's debt: by
pushing principal payments into future years, permanently
reducing the amount of principal, lowering interest rates, and
issuing new debt to provide cash recoveries to creditors.
Moody's said Orr's plan cites a "fair and equitable"
standard for restructuring the city's finances.
"While not specifically defined in the recovery plan, this
language has been used in relation to other bankruptcy
proceedings to manage creditors' expectations on recovering
their assets in bankruptcy, setting the stage for reductions to
all stakeholders, including bondholders," the Moody's report
said.
It added that the risk of bankruptcy or default has been
incorporated in Detroit's general obligation rating of Caa1 with
a negative outlook.