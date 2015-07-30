UPDATE 1-NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
July 30 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday upgraded Detroit's underlying credit rating by one notch to B2, which still leaves the post-bankruptcy city in the junk category.
The credit rating agency said the higher rating and a positive outlook reflects Detroit's improved finances following its Dec. 10 exit from the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy.
"The rating also incorporates management's continued improvement of city financial operations and signs of economic development in the city," Moody's said in a statement.
It added that Michigan's biggest city struggles with a weak tax base, population loss and other factors that are expected to continue over the near term.
The B2 rating does not apply to the city's sale next month of $245 million of general obligation bonds secured by income tax revenue, according to Moody's.
Those bonds earned an A rating on Wednesday from Standard & Poor's due to strong debt service coverage and a Michigan law that placed a specific statutory lien on taxes pledged to pay off the debt. S&P gave Detroit an underlying junk rating of B. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TBILISI, May 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.1 percent in April compared with the previous month after declining by 0.5 percent in March, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in April was at 6.1 percent, the data showed. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 17 March 17 Apr 16 to previous month +0.1 -0.5 -0.6 to previous year +6.1 +5.4 +3.2 (Reporting by Margarita Anti