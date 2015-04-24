April 24 Kevyn Orr, the lawyer who led Detroit
into and out of the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history, will return next month to Jones Day, the law firm
announced in a statement on its website on Friday.
Orr, a corporate bankruptcy attorney, left Jones Day in
March 2013 when he was tapped by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
to serve as Detroit's emergency manager.
He will rejoin the firm on May 1 as the partner in charge of
Jones Day's Washington office, where he previously worked for 12
years on cases that included the bankruptcy of automaker
Chrysler Corp in 2009.
Orr's Detroit job ended when the city exited bankruptcy on
Dec. 10 last year after winning federal court approval for a
plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and
obligations.
In January, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appointed Orr
to a turnaround team for financially ailing Atlantic City.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Alan Crosby)