Sept 11 Detroit's city hall and dozens of public
buildings lost power on Wednesday after soaring temperatures
overtaxed the aging system, highlighting the need for the city
that filed for bankruptcy to get out of the power business,
officials said.
The outages struck mainly in Detroit's central business
district as temperatures reached into the 90s Fahrenheit (30s
Celsius) for a second consecutive day, said Bill Nowling,
spokesman for Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr.
Detroit, which sought bankruptcy protection in July,
provides power to about 200 customers, mostly government,
university and business buildings. Detroit started in August to
transfer the customers to DTE Energy Co, Nowling said.
"We need to be out of this business of delivering power and
this is a prime example why," Nowling said. "We just don't have
a modern grid that is able to handle the load in a thriving
downtown business district."
Two of the five main lines that serve the downtown area lost
power on Wednesday morning and officials made selective outages
to preserve the grid, Nowling said.
"There was a risk of losing more lines coming into the grid
and if that happens you run the risk of a larger power outage,"
Nowling said.
Detroit's combined city hall and county building was closed
on Wednesday afternoon, along with a nearby courthouse, public
library and museums, Nowling said. An elevated train that loops
the downtown area also was shut down to preserve power.
The criminal courthouse was evacuated after courtrooms went
dark on Wednesday afternoon and traffic lights in the downtown
area were out during the evening rush hour, snarling traffic.
Temperatures reached 92 Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) on Wednesday
afternoon at Detroit City Airport after hitting 96 F on Tuesday,
according to the National Weather Service.
DTE Energy reported no outages, spokesman Scott Simons said.
The bulk of the outages started at about 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730
GMT) and the city hoped to restore power to its customers by
Wednesday evening, Nowling said.
Wayne State University near downtown canceled classes after
the outage cut power to 48 facilities, a little less than half
the campus, university spokesman Matt Lockwood said. The rest of
the campus is served by DTE Energy and was not affected, he
said.
"This happens not infrequently on hot days like this,"
Lockwood said.
Lecture halls, administration buildings, the student center
and parking structures lost power, while research labs and other
critical operations ran on backup power. The university had not
decided whether classes would resume Thursday, he said.